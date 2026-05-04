Basirhat Uttar Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Basirhat Uttar Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Basirhat Uttar constituency number 125 of West Bengal, was won by Rafikul Islam Mondal in 2021 from TMC who secured 137216 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Md. Baijid Amin from ISF who secured 47865 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 89351 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Basirhat Uttar Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.