'As Ganga Flows...': PM Modi Sounds Bugle For Bengal After NDA's Cleen Sweep In Bihar

PM Modi hails NDA’s Bihar win, saying it paves the way for BJP’s victory in West Bengal. Celebrations erupt in Bengal as party gears up to take on TMC in next elections.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 08:30 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) sweeping triumph in the Bihar Assembly elections, asserting that the victory has set the stage for the BJP’s campaign in West Bengal next year.

Speaking at the NDA’s victory celebration at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Modi said the party’s success in Bihar offers a blueprint for ending what he called “jungle raj” in Bengal.

“Just as the Ganga flows from Bihar to Bengal, Bihar has now shown the path for the BJP’s victory in West Bengal. I congratulate the people of Bengal. Together, we will uproot jungle raj from the state,” Modi said.

Celebrations Spread Across Bengal

The jubilation quickly spread to the BJP’s offices in West Bengal, with party workers in Salt Lake and Central Avenue bursting into cheer as the NDA crossed the 200-seat mark in Bihar. Flags waved, posters of Modi were hoisted, and supporters shared sweets to mark the moment. Chants of “Next is Bengal” echoed through the gatherings.

BJP Hails Bihar Governance Model

Bengal BJP state president Shamik Bhattacharya highlighted Bihar’s peaceful and incident-free Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process as a model of the NDA’s governance. “Earlier, people migrated from Bihar to Bengal. Now people are leaving Bengal. Today is a day of celebration,” he said.

Bhattacharya added that the party is confident of TMC’s “visarjan” next, noting that public sentiment is already turning against the ruling party. “We defeated Arvind Kejriwal, then Haryana, then Maharashtra, and now Bihar. Next is Bengal,” he said.

Clarifying BJP’s stance on voter management, Bhattacharya emphasised that SIR is not a political “weapon.” “Our focus is on removing illegal voters in Bengal. The Bihar win is a major boost for us,” he added.

BJP Shifts Full Attention to Bengal

According to party sources, from Friday evening onwards, the BJP will shift its full attention to West Bengal. Senior leader Bhupendra Yadav is expected to arrive in Kolkata to oversee a series of strategic meetings as the party gears up to take on the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 08:18 PM (IST)
