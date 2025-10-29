Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Amit Shah, Rahul To Hold Rallies In Poll-Bound Bihar Today

The 243-member Bihar assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with results set to be announced on November 14.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 10:03 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Patna: Poll temperature has shot up in Bihar as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, are set to address several public rallies on Wednesday in favour of their NDA and INDIA bloc nominees, respectively, in various parts of the poll-bound state.

Union minister Rajnath Singh and several chief ministers of BJP-ruled states will also hold rallies in support of NDA candidates in different parts of Bihar.

During the day, Shah will address public rallies in Darbhanga, Samastipur and Begusarai in favour of the NDA nominees, while Rahul Gandhi will join other INDIA bloc leaders, including RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, at two programmes in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga.

Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also address a number of rallies separately in favour of NDA nominees in assembly segments of Darbhanga, Begusarai, Samastipur, Saran, Siwan, Patna, Bhojpur and Buxar districts on Wednesday.

These rallies will be in addition to election meetings of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, her Madhya Pradesh counterpart Mohan Yadav and former Jharkhand CM Babulal Marandi.

The blitzkrieg is expected to set the tempo for the BJP-led coalition, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to return to the poll-bound state for two back-to-back rallies in Muzaffarpur and Saran districts. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Oct 2025 10:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Election RAHUL GANDHI Bihar Elections 2025 AMIT SHAH
