Six Killed, Over Two Dozen Injured As Two Buses Collide In Tamil Nadu

At least six people died after two buses collided in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi on Monday.

According to police, a private bus travelling from Madurai to Senkottai collided head-on with another bus heading from Tenkasi to Kovilpatti, leaving both vehicles severely damaged. The crash prompted a large-scale rescue effort by local officials and fire services.

A senior police officer said preliminary inquiries indicate that the Keysar bus from Madurai was being driven at high speed and recklessly. “Excessive speed and negligent driving by the driver appear to have caused the accident,” the officer said.

All 28 injured passengers have been admitted to nearby hospitals. Medical teams fear the death toll may rise as several victims are in critical condition.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to eyewitnesses as part of a full investigation into the incident.