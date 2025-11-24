Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesSix Killed, Over Two Dozen Injured As Two Buses Collide In Tamil Nadu

Six Killed, Over Two Dozen Injured As Two Buses Collide In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Police are reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to eyewitnesses as part of a full investigation into the incident.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 12:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

At least six people died after two buses collided in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi on Monday.

According to police, a private bus travelling from Madurai to Senkottai collided head-on with another bus heading from Tenkasi to Kovilpatti, leaving both vehicles severely damaged. The crash prompted a large-scale rescue effort by local officials and fire services.

A senior police officer said preliminary inquiries indicate that the Keysar bus from Madurai was being driven at high speed and recklessly. “Excessive speed and negligent driving by the driver appear to have caused the accident,” the officer said.

All 28 injured passengers have been admitted to nearby hospitals. Medical teams fear the death toll may rise as several victims are in critical condition.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage and speaking to eyewitnesses as part of a full investigation into the incident.

Published at : 24 Nov 2025 12:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tenkasi Tamil Nadu Bus Accident Tamil NAdu
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath As New Chief Justice Of India
Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath As New Chief Justice Of India
Cities
Six Killed, Over Two Dozen Injured As Two Buses Collide In Tamil Nadu
Six Killed, Over Two Dozen Injured As Two Buses Collide In Tamil Nadu
Cities
More Karnataka MLAs Fly To Delhi, Back Shivakumar For CM Post
More Karnataka MLAs Fly To Delhi, Back Shivakumar For CM Post
India
Indian Man Visiting Newborn Grandchild 'Harasses' Schoolgirls In Canada; Faces Deportation
Indian Man Visiting Newborn Grandchild 'Harasses' Schoolgirls In Canada; Faces Deportation
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Owaisi questions bias against Muslims, “How will India become a developed nation?”
Flag Hoisting Ceremony: Ayodhya's Ram Temple Once Again Set for Grand Flag Hoisting Ceremony
Breaking: Chaos Erupts in Sangli After Car Rams Multiple Vehicles, Six Injured
Breaking: BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar Sparks Row with Threatening Remark on Cow Protection
Breaking: RJD MLA Sparks Outrage After Slapping Labourer During Site Inspection in Bihar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget