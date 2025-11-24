Indian Man Visiting Newborn Grandchild 'Harasses' Schoolgirls In Canada; Faces Deportation

A 51-year-old Indian national on a six-month visitor visa has been convicted in Canada for criminally harassing two teenage girls outside a high school in Ontario, and will be deported with a ban on re-entry.

Jagjit Singh, who arrived in Sarnia in July to visit his newborn grandchild, began frequenting a smoking area outside a local high school within weeks of his arrival. According to police, between September 8 and 11, he repeatedly approached female students, attempted to take photos with them and spoke to them about drugs and alcohol.

Complaints Against Indian Man In Canada

One complainant said she reluctantly agreed to pose for a photo, hoping Singh would leave, but instead, he allegedly stepped into her personal space and tried putting his arm around her. The girl pushed him away and later reported the incident. Investigators said Singh also followed students as they walked off school property.

He was arrested on September 16 and initially charged with sexual interference and sexual assault. After receiving bail, he was rearrested when a second complaint from the same day surfaced. A lack of an interpreter briefly delayed his release.

Man Pleads Not Guilty To Sexual Interference

Singh pleaded not guilty to sexual interference but admitted guilt to the lesser charge of criminal harassment in a Sarnia courtroom on September 19. Justice Krista Lynn Leszczynski said he had “no business” being on school grounds and warned that “this type of conduct will not be tolerated.”

His lawyer noted he already had a return ticket for December 30, but the court ordered his deportation and barred him from ever returning to Canada.

Singh was also handed a three-year probation order prohibiting contact with the two victims and restricting him from being near places frequented by minors, including schools, parks, pools and community centres, except when accompanied by his newborn grandchild.