More Karnataka MLAs Fly To Delhi, Back Shivakumar For CM Post

The power struggle within the Karnataka Congress escalated further as another group of legislators supporting Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar arrived in New Delhi late Sunday to meet senior party leaders, sources said.

At least six MLAs, including HC Balakrishna (Magadi), KM Uday (Maddur), Nayana Motamma (Mudigere), Iqbal Hussain (Ramanagara), Sharath Bachegowda (Hosakote) and Shivaganga Basavaraj (Channagiri), have reportedly reached the national capital.

More lawmakers are expected to follow, pushing the case for Shivakumar to take over as Chief Minister.

The latest manoeuvres come amid strong speculation of a leadership change as the Congress government hit the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20, with talk of a 2023 “power-sharing arrangement” between CM Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar resurfacing.

Shivakumar Loyalists Meet Kharge

Last week, around ten MLAs loyal to Shivakumar had met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi. Shivakumar later said he had no knowledge of their visit.

In a counter-move, Siddaramaiah held a closed-door meeting with Kharge in Bengaluru on Saturday, lasting over an hour. According to party insiders, Siddaramaiah is pushing for a Cabinet reshuffle, while Shivakumar wants clarity from the high command on the leadership question first.

Sources say that if the high command agrees to a reshuffle, it would signal that Siddaramaiah will continue as Chief Minister for the full term, a decision that could effectively shut the door on Shivakumar’s long-held ambition for the top post.

AICC chief Kharge is expected to travel to Delhi soon, while senior leader Rahul Gandhi is also likely to return from an overseas visit, paving the way for crucial consultations in the coming days.