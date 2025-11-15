Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Dr Shaheen Shahid, one of the doctors from Al-Falah University implicated in the Delhi terror plot, was reportedly planning to escape to Dubai, investigators said. Her arrest comes as part of a wider crackdown that has uncovered a network of radicalised medical professionals across several states.

Arrest Triggered After Colleague’s Capture

Shaheen’s connections to the terror module came to light after her colleague, Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie, was apprehended on October 30. Police discovered that Ganaie had been using Shaheen’s Swift Dzire, in which an assault rifle was later recovered, linking her directly to the conspiracy.

Passport Application Raised Red Flags

Sources revealed that Shaheen had applied for a passport, raising concerns that she intended to leave the country while her associates finalised their plans. Faridabad police were closely tracking her movements, even sending an officer to the Al-Falah University campus on November 3 to photograph her. Despite these efforts, Shaheen was eventually apprehended in Lucknow on November 11.

A Faridabad police official described the initial confusion surrounding the case. “J&K Police initially did not share details, saying they were there to arrest a male doctor at Al-Falah University over objectionable posters. We learned about the full extent of the case only days later,” the officer said.

Weapons and Explosives Found

The investigation intensified on November 9, when police seized nearly 3,000kg of ammonium nitrate and other explosives from two rented properties in Faridabad. A Krinkov assault rifle discovered in Shaheen’s Swift Dzire provided a crucial link to her. Muzammil, who had been using the car, allegedly orchestrated the stockpiling of ammonium nitrate.

Authorities also traced a Maruti Brezza, registered in Shaheen’s name in September and tied to the ‘white-coat’ terror module behind the November 10 blast, to the Al-Falah campus. Faridabad police said Shaheen’s interrogation revealed that the vehicle had been parked there and even arrived with its key. The car was found near Tower 17, where Muzammil resided.

Shaheen at the Helm of the Module

Investigators allege that Shaheen played a central role in the module operating within Al-Falah University. “Whenever disputes arose among the doctors involved, Shaheen would step in to resolve them. The group primarily targeted students and doctors from their own state, and several individuals are now under scrutiny,” a senior officer said.

Crackdown Expands in Nuh

In the past week, central agencies have detained five individuals from Nuh, including three MBBS doctors, a fertiliser seller, and a cleric. On Thursday night, two doctors were arrested from Ferozepur Jhirka. One, from Sunehra, had completed his MBBS in China and was interning at Al-Falah University until November 2. The other, from Ahmadbas village, is also a medical student at the university. Both are reportedly close to Dr Umar Un Nabi, who was in the Hyundai i20 that exploded near the Red Fort Metro station, killing 13 people. CCTV footage captured the car on the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway and in Ferozepur Jhirka before it entered Delhi.

A third doctor, detained from Tauru town, works in a private hospital and is a former Al-Falah student. On Friday, NIA teams conducted multiple raids in Nuh, including in Pinangwan, detaining a fertiliser seller for allegedly supplying 300kg of ammonium nitrate. Investigators said while the seller was licensed to trade the chemical, they had failed to verify the purpose of the bulk purchase.

Growing Concerns Over Radicalisation in Medical Institutions

This unfolding investigation underscores the reach and organisation of the so-called ‘white-coat’ terror module, raising questions about radicalisation within professional institutions and the ease with which dangerous networks can operate under the radar.