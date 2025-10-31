The shocking murder of Dular Chand Yadav on 30 October in Bihar’s Mokama Assembly constituency has sent tremors through the state’s political landscape. The influential local leader, once a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and recently a supporter of Jan Suraaj candidate Piyush Priyadarshi, was gunned down during a violent clash between rival groups while campaigning. His death has deepened political tensions just as Bihar heads into a fiercely contested election.

A Murder That Rocked Mokama

According to police, Yadav was shot during a confrontation between two groups in Mokama. His family has filed an FIR, directly accusing former Mokama MLA and JDU candidate Anant Singh of being involved in the killing. A detailed investigation is underway.

The incident has triggered sharp political reactions. Tejashwi Yadav, reacting to the murder, urged calm but criticised the law and order situation during the election period.

“There’s no need for violence during elections... The code of conduct is in place, yet some people are roaming around with guns and bullets,” he told ANI. “The Prime Minister talks about things from 30 years ago. What about what happened 30 minutes ago? Dular Chand Yadav was murdered in Mokama.”

From Lalu’s Loyalist to Jan Suraaj Supporter

In the 1990s, Dular Chand Yadav was a key organiser in the Mokama-Tal belt, helping the RJD build its mass base under Lalu Prasad Yadav’s leadership. Known for his clout and grassroots appeal, he was instrumental in mobilising Yadav and minority voters across the region.

But over the past year, Yadav had shifted allegiance to Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj movement, actively campaigning for Piyush Priyadarshi. He even lent his voice to a Jan Suraaj campaign song, a sign of his growing involvement with the new political outfit.

ABP Exclusive: Dular Chand’s Final Interview

Just days before his death, Dular Chand Yadav sat down for an exclusive interview with ABP Network. It would turn out to be his last recorded conversation, a fiery, unfiltered exchange that captured his trademark confidence, sharp tongue, and rustic humour.

In the interaction, Yadav spoke about, his rivalry with Anand Singh, and his strained ties with Lalu Prasad Yadav. His words now echo with eerie significance.

“I Will Win Mokama and Bar”

Yadav spoke with characteristic swagger, claiming he was set to win across several constituencies. “I’m in five areas and challenging everyone that I’ll win. I will win Mokama as well. I will win Bar as well,” he said.

Boasting about his influence in Bakhtiyarpur and Fatwa, he added that he was “moving east towards Lakhisarai, Munger, and Sultanganj”. When asked how he planned to defeat Anand Singh, the sitting Bahubali of Mokama, Yadav replied bluntly: “How will I not defeat him? The situation was such that Lalu ji was in confusion.”

“To Tell the Truth Is Not an Attack”

Throughout the interview, Yadav took aim at rivals Neelam Devi and Anand Singh, accusing them of deceiving voters. “I had told the truth about Neelam Devi in Lok Sabha, she is not Neelam Devi, she is Neelam Khatun,” he said, claiming his honesty had made him unpopular within party circles.

When asked if his statements were personal, he retorted: “To tell the truth is not an attack. People are saddened by the truth. But I always speak the truth. If I didn’t, I would also have been in the Vidhan Sabha.”

Complicated Bond with Lalu Prasad Yadav

Despite once being close to Lalu Prasad Yadav, Dular Chand spoke candidly about feeling sidelined by the RJD.

“Earlier I used to speak against him, but he should have taken me along. Even now, people curse others, not me,” he said. He added that Tejashwi Yadav had privately expressed frustration over ticket distribution, allegedly saying that Neelam Devi’s candidature meant “he had been hanged politically”.

The Folk Flair and Political Satire

The interview was a mix of serious commentary and Bhojpuri-style wit, with Yadav oscillating between humour and defiance. He mocked leaders who switch to the BJP, saying: “Whoever joins Modi ji becomes clean. The moment someone goes to the BJP, they come out like Ganga ji, pure and untouchable.”

In one of the interview’s most talked-about moments, he made a sardonic reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s marriage, saying: “Narendra Modi was married. He was a good man. But he left her when he was young. He is no longer a teacher. Now he spends time with his father and brother.” The comment, delivered with a mix of satire and song, revealed his flair for turning political commentary into performance.

“Whoever I Bless, Wins”

As the conversation neared its end, Yadav summed up his self-image with a line that now feels hauntingly prophetic. “We roam around with a gold tooth. This is our identity. Whoever we bless, wins. There’s no one born who can snatch from us.” He ended by breaking into a folk-style verse, a nod to Bihar’s Dugola tradition, half debate and half performance.