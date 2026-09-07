WBJEE 2026: When Will Decentralised Counselling Begin? Check Schedule And Seat Rules

WBJEE 2026: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has issued the Visual Operational Summary for the Decentralised Counselling Admission Portal (DCAP-2026). The process is being conducted for admissions against residual and resultant vacant seats in undergraduate Engineering/Technology, Architecture and Pharmacy courses.

Candidates planning to participate in the decentralised counselling process should carefully follow the schedule, instructions, and portal guidelines issued by the board. In case of any discrepancy, candidates must refer to the official notification and instructions.

The registration process requires candidates to pay a one-time, non-refundable fee of Rs 250. A separate Rs 2,000 Seat Acceptance Fee will have to be paid only after a candidate selects and locks an option.

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WBJEE 2026 DCAP Registration And Choice Filling Schedule

The first stage of the DCAP process will focus on vacant seat information, registration, and choice selection. The schedule is as follows:

September 6, 2026, 7 PM: Vacant seat information will be published across colleges/institutes, streams and disciplines.

September 7 to 8, 2026, 10 AM to 11:59 PM: Candidates can register, pay the registration fee, create their profile and select choices.

September 10, 2026, 10 AM: Round 1 Merit and Allocation List will be published.

September 10 to 11, 2026, till 11:59 PM: Candidates allotted seats can pay the Seat Acceptance Fee and generate the Provisional Admission Receipt.

September 10 to 12, 2026, 10:30 AM to 6 PM: Physical document verification and admission or withdrawal confirmation will take place at the respective institute.

Candidates should keep track of each deadline as the counselling process involves both online activities and physical verification at the institute.

Round 2 Allocation And Admission Dates

The second round will begin with the publication of the new allocation list. Candidates will have to follow the prescribed payment and verification timeline.

September 13, 2026, 5 PM: Round 2 New Allocation List will be released.

September 13 to 14, 2026, till 11:59 PM: Seat Acceptance Fee payment and Provisional Admission Receipt generation.

September 14 to 15, 2026, 10 AM to 4 PM: Physical document verification and admission or withdrawal confirmation at the institute.

An important point for candidates is that the DCAP process follows an unordered choice set. During the active choice window, candidates can add, remove, or modify their choices.

However, candidates will not get a fresh opportunity to fill choices during Round 2. The second round will use the same frozen choices submitted earlier.

WBJEE DCAP 2026 Seat Acceptance Fee Rule

Candidates who receive an allocation and proceed with the Seat Acceptance Fee must also complete the required reporting process.

The rules state that candidates who pay the Seat Acceptance Fee but fail to report will face immediate debarment from the remaining DCAP process as well as the entire counselling system.

However, any earlier valid admission held by such a candidate, if applicable, will remain protected.

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Candidates Should Check Official DCAP Instructions

Candidates participating in WBJEE 2026 decentralised counselling should follow the official notification, schedule and portal instructions throughout the process. The DCAP-2026 process is specifically for residual and resultant vacant seats in undergraduate Engineering/Technology, Architecture and Pharmacy courses.

Candidates should also ensure that they complete registration, choice selection, fee payment, document verification and admission-related requirements within the specified timelines.

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