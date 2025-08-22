Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationWBJEE 2025 Results Declared, Final Answer Key Out: How To Check Rank Cards Online On wbjeeb.nic.in

Candidates are advised to download and preserve their rank cards and answer key copies for future admission processes.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 03:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

WBJEE Exam Result: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the results of the WBJEE 2025 examination along with the final answer key. Students who appeared for the state-level entrance test can now access their rank cards on the official websites, wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in. To log in, candidates must use their application number and date of birth.

The examination, which is the primary gateway for admissions to engineering, pharmacy, architecture, and technology courses in West Bengal, was held on April 27 in two sessions: the morning shift from 11 am to 1 pm and the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Court Intervention Delayed Result Announcement

The release of the results had initially been expected on August 7. However, the process was delayed after the Calcutta High Court ordered a revision of the merit list. Justice Kausik Chanda directed that the merit panel must incorporate a 7 per cent reservation for 66 OBC categories that were identified by the Backward Classes Department before 2010.

In compliance with the court’s order, WBJEEB reopened the application window between August 18 and August 21. During this period, candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Other Backward Classes categories were asked to upload their caste certificates to ensure their eligibility was factored into the revised merit list.

How To Access The Final Answer Key

Alongside the results, the board has also published the final answer key for WBJEE 2025. To check the document, candidates need to:

  • Visit the official website of WBJEEB.
  • Click on the link for the final answer key of WBJEE 2025.
  • A PDF file with the updated answers will open on the screen.
  • Download and save the file for reference.

Direct Links Now Available

Both the result link and the answer key link are live on the WBJEE website. Candidates are advised to download and preserve their rank cards and answer key copies for future admission processes.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 03:27 PM (IST)
Education Wbjee Results
