Want To Study At IIT Madras Without JEE? Apply For BS Programme 2026, Check Who Can Apply

IIT Madras BS Admission 2026: Students aspiring to study at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras can apply for the institute’s BS Degree in Data Science and Applications through a non-campus admission route. The programme offers a regular entry option through a qualifier process, meaning candidates do not necessarily have to enter through JEE.

For the September 2026 term, applications for the qualifier route are currently open. Interested candidates can submit their applications until September 27, 2026.

ALSO READ: CBSE Three-Language Policy: Supreme Court Hearing Adjourned To September 17

The admission route is open to candidates who have completed Class 12 or an equivalent examination, with no restriction based on age or academic background. Students who have appeared for their Class 11 final examinations can also apply, but they will be able to join the programme after clearing Class 12.

IIT Madras BS Admission 2026: Who Can Apply?

Students who have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination are eligible to apply for the BS Degree in Data Science and Applications through the regular entry route. The institute has also made the route available to candidates irrespective of their age or academic background.

Those who have appeared for their Class 11 final examinations can also submit an application. However, they can join the programme only after successfully clearing their Class 12 examination.

For the September 2026 term, candidates seeking admission through the qualifier route must complete the required application process by September 27, 2026.

IIT Madras BS Application Link - Click Here

IIT Madras Admission 2026: Qualifier Coursework

Candidates applying through the regular entry route have to complete four weeks of qualifier coursework before appearing for the qualifier examination.

The coursework consists of four subjects:

English I

Mathematics for Data Science I

Statistics for Data Science I

Computational Thinking

Candidates must meet the prescribed assignment and examination requirements to qualify through this route.

IIT Madras BS Qualifier: Assignment Requirements

The assignment requirements vary according to the candidate’s category. General category candidates must secure at least 40% average assignment score in each course.

For SC/ST/PwD candidates with 40% disability, the minimum requirement is 30%, while OBC-NCL/EWS candidates need to secure 35%.

These assignment requirements form part of the qualifier process for candidates seeking regular entry into the IIT Madras BS programme.

Qualifier Exam Passing Criteria

The qualifying marks also differ across categories. General category candidates need to score at least 40% in each course and achieve a 50% average to pass the qualifier exam.

For OBC-NCL/EWS candidates, the requirement is 35% in each course along with a 45% average. Meanwhile, SC/ST/PwD candidates need to secure 30% in each course and a 40% average.

Candidates interested in the September 2026 term should note that qualifier applications remain open until September 27, 2026.

ALSO READ: CBSE Private Candidate 2027 Registration Soon: Who Can Apply? Check Eligibility, Application Details

JEE-Based Entry To IIT Madras BS Programme

There is also a separate entry route for candidates who are eligible to appear for the most recent JEE Advanced.

Such candidates can secure direct admission to the Foundation Level of the IIT Madras BS programme. Unlike candidates applying through the regular route, they are not required to complete the regular qualifier process for Foundation Level admission.

The JEE-based route therefore provides a separate pathway to the Foundation Level for candidates who meet the eligibility requirements for the most recent JEE Advanced.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI