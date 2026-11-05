Virat Kohli Creates World Record That May Remain Unbroken For Next 100 Years

Virat Kohli has achieved another remarkable milestone in One Day International cricket, becoming the first batter in the world to score 13,000 runs while batting at number three. The Indian batting superstar reached the landmark during the first ODI against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday.

Kohli needed just 12 runs in his innings to cross the 13,000-run mark at the third batting position. With this achievement, he has further strengthened his position among the greatest ODI batters of all time. Notably, he had also crossed the 15,000-run milestone in ODI cricket a few days earlier.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting occupies second place on the list of highest run-scorers at number three. Ponting accumulated 12,662 runs while batting at this position during his illustrious international career. Interestingly, no other batter apart from Kohli and Ponting has managed to score 10,000 runs at number three in ODI cricket.

Most Runs At Number 3 In ODI Cricket

- 13,000+ runs: Virat Kohli (India)

- 12,662 runs: Ricky Ponting (Australia)

- 9,747 runs: Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

- 7,774 runs: Jacques Kallis (South Africa)

- 6,504 runs: Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

Virat Kohli's Dominance At Number 3

Virat Kohli has spent the majority of his ODI career batting at number three, a position where he has consistently delivered match-winning performances. Out of his 306 ODI innings, 251 have come at the third batting position, while he has batted elsewhere in just 55 innings.

His numbers at number three are equally impressive, with an average of more than 61. This consistency has helped him establish himself as one of the most successful batters in the history of the format.

Kohli also holds the record for the most centuries in men's ODI cricket, with 55 hundreds to his name. He has already accumulated more than 15,000 runs in the format and continues to chase Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record of 18,426 ODI runs.

Most Runs For India At Number 3 In ODIs

Virat Kohli also leads the list of Indian batters with the most runs at number three in ODI cricket. Former India captain Rahul Dravid occupies second place, while Mohammad Azharuddin is third.

- 13,000+ runs: Virat Kohli

- 4,000 runs: Rahul Dravid

- 2,036 runs: Mohammad Azharuddin