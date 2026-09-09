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CBSE Three-Language Policy: Supreme Court Hearing Adjourned To September 17
New Delhi: The Supreme Court hearing on CBSE’s three-language policy has been postponed to September 17. The court once again suggested considering an exemption for students currently studying in Class 6 this time.
The Solicitor General assured the court that he would discuss the matter with the concerned authorities.
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