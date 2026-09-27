IND vs WI: Rohit-Virat Duo Eye Historic Feat No One Has Achieved Before

The first ODI match between India and the West Indies will be played in Thiruvananthapuram. Fans are also very excited about the contest. India has a strong record against the West Indies, while the Windies team has secured very few victories in recent years.

All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli; they will be seen on the field for the first time since the series against England. The duo of Rohit and Virat could make history in the first match by achieving a feat that no one has ever accomplished before.

Rohit and Virat Set for Major Feat

There is no pair in world cricket that has scored 1,000 runs against the West Indies; Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could claim this record. Globally, there are 23 pairs that have scored 1,000 or more runs against a specific team in ODIs, but no one has achieved this against the West Indies.

Rohit-Virat duo has already scored 982 runs against the West Indies across 15 matches, sharing four century partnerships in the process. They may get the chance to play together in the first ODI; if they share a partnership of 18 runs, they will become the first pair to score 1,000 runs against the West Indies, thereby making history.

Virat Sets Sights on 2027 ODI World Cup

Preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup have already begun. Virat Kohli has stated that this will be his final tournament for India, hinting that he will retire afterwards.

Speaking to Jio Hotstar, Virat expressed his determination to win next year's World Cup at any cost, adding that he would give it his all. Having played in four ODI World Cups so far, Virat aims to bid farewell to cricket after winning next year's tournament. He said, “For me, this is the last World Cup playing for India. That is what inspires me. I want to give it my all on the field. I want to win the World Cup at any cost, and that is my goal. I will do whatever it takes to achieve that.”