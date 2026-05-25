UPSC Answer Key 2026: Response Sheet Anytime Soon At upsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Prelims 2026 answer key soon after the examination concludes. The commission will also provide candidates with an opportunity to raise objections against the provisional answer key. Candidates who identify any discrepancy or error in the answer key will be able to submit their challenges through the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has decided to publish the Civil Services Preliminary Examination answer key before announcing the final results in an effort to make the examination process more transparent and candidate friendly.

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How To Download UPSC Answer Key 2026

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link related to the UPSC Answer Key 2026 on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required login details

Step 4: Submit the information to view the answer key

Step 5: Download and keep a copy for future reference

UPSC Introduces New Measures To Increase Transparency

According to the Commission, the updated answer key system is aimed at providing candidates with quicker access to evaluation details and making the recruitment process more transparent.

Experts in the education sector believe that early access to the answer key will help candidates estimate their scores more accurately and reduce anxiety after the examination.

The Civil Services Examination conducted by UPSC is among the most competitive recruitment tests in India. It is held for appointments to prestigious services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and several other central government departments.

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Face Authentication Technology Used in UPSC Prelims

This year, UPSC introduced real-time face authentication during the Civil Services Preliminary Examination for the first time to strengthen security and prevent impersonation.

The technology was developed domestically and implemented with the support of the National e-Governance Division under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

UPSC stated that this was one of the largest face authentication operations conducted by the Commission during an examination process.

UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar appreciated the efforts of the Commission’s officials, the National e-Governance Division, and the National Informatics Centre for successfully carrying out the technology-driven initiative.

He described the implementation of the face authentication system as one of the Commission’s most challenging operational exercises.

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