UGC Identifies 32 Fake Universities In India, 12 Located In Delhi

HomeNewsUGC Identifies 32 Fake Universities In India, 12 Located In Delhi

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 21 Feb 2026 10:41 AM (IST)

University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a critical warning to students and parents across the country by releasing a fresh list of 32 fake universities that are operating illegally. This latest update highlights a concerning 60% increase in fraudulent institutions over the last two years, rising from 20 in 2024 to 32 in February 2026. These "self-styled" organizations have no legal authority to grant degrees, making any qualification obtained from them completely invalid for government jobs or further academic pursuits.

Delhi: Hub of Fake Institutions

The national capital, Delhi, has emerged as the epicenter of this crisis. Out of the 32 identified institutions, 12 are located in Delhi alone.

These universities often operate from small offices in prominent areas like Rohini, Pitampura, and Daryaganj, mimicking the appearance of legitimate institutions to exploit the high influx of outstation students. Notable names flagged in Delhi include:

United Nations University

Vocational University

ADR-Centric Juridical University

All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS)

Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)

National Breakdown

The fraud is not limited to Delhi; it has spread across 12 states. Following Delhi, Uttar Pradesh has the second-highest count with four fake universities, including Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University. Other states such as West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala each house two or more such entities.

Even states like Rajasthan and Haryana are not immune, with one institution each being red-flagged.

UGC's Warning and Verification Guide

UGC emphasizes that these institutions violate Section 22 of the UGC Act, 1956, which stipulates that only universities established by a Central or State Act can confer degrees. The commission has urged students to remain vigilant against aggressive marketing and misleading titles like "International Partner" or "Open University."

Before enrolling, students are advised to check the official UGC website to confirm if an institution is listed under the recognized directory. Verifying professional approvals from bodies like AICTE or NCTE is also essential. For students already enrolled, these findings serve as a stark reminder that a "shortcut" to a degree often leads to a dead end in the professional world.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many fake universities has the UGC identified?

The UGC has identified 32 fake universities operating illegally across the country. This is a significant increase from the 20 identified in 2024.

Which city has the most fake universities?

Delhi is the epicenter of fake institutions, with 12 out of the 32 identified universities located there. They often operate from small offices, mimicking legitimate ones.

Why are degrees from these fake universities invalid?

These institutions violate UGC Act, 1956, meaning they lack the legal authority to grant degrees. Qualifications from them are invalid for government jobs or further studies.

How can students verify if a university is legitimate?

Students should check the official UGC website for a recognized directory of institutions. Verifying professional approvals from bodies like AICTE or NCTE is also crucial.

Published at : 21 Feb 2026 10:41 AM (IST)
