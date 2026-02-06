UP Board 10th, 12th Admit Card 2026 To Be Released Soon At upmsp.edu.in, Check Details Here

UP Board Admit Card 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to issue the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination admit cards for 2026 shortly. After the release, students will be able to access their admit cards through the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

The admit card is mandatory for appearing in the board examinations, and entry to the examination centre will not be allowed without it. Students should carefully review all the information printed on the admit card. If any details are incorrect, they must promptly contact their respective school authorities to get them corrected.

UP Board Admit card 2026: How to Download

Private students can follow the steps below for the UP-Board Class 10th/12th Admit Card download. Regular students will get their admit card from schools.

Step 1: Go to the official UPMSP website at upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Download’ section

Step 3: Choose the link for the UP-Board Class 10 or Class 12 Admit Card 2026

Step 4: Log in using the school’s registered credentials and password

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout for record purposes

Students are advised to collect their admit cards from their respective schools once the download process is complete.

UP Board Exam 2026: Details Mentioned On The Admit Card

The UP Board admit card 2026 will contain all key details related to the student and the examination. It will include the student’s name, photograph, father’s name, roll number, examination centre address, exam dates, subject names, subject codes, and important instructions to be followed on the exam day.

Students should carefully verify all the information printed on the admit card. If they notice any mistakes, they must inform their school authorities immediately so that it can be corrected in time.

UP Class 10 and 12 Board 2026: Exam Dates

The UP-Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations for 2026 are scheduled to be conducted from February 18 to March 12, 2026. The exams will take place at designated examination centres across different districts of Uttar Pradesh.

