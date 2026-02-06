Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationUP Board 10th, 12th Admit Card 2026 To Be Released Soon At upmsp.edu.in, Check Details Here

UP Board 10th, 12th Admit Card 2026 To Be Released Soon At upmsp.edu.in, Check Details Here

UP Board Admit Card 2026 to be released soon on upmsp.edu.in; exams for Class 10, 12 scheduled from Feb 18 to Mar 12.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 06 Feb 2026 04:22 PM (IST)

UP Board Admit Card 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to issue the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination admit cards for 2026 shortly. After the release, students will be able to access their admit cards through the official website at upmsp.edu.in. 

The admit card is mandatory for appearing in the board examinations, and entry to the examination centre will not be allowed without it. Students should carefully review all the information printed on the admit card. If any details are incorrect, they must promptly contact their respective school authorities to get them corrected. 

UP Board Admit card 2026: How to Download 

Private students can follow the steps below for the UP-Board Class 10th/12th Admit Card download. Regular students will get their admit card from schools. 

Step 1: Go to the official UPMSP website at upmsp.edu.in 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Download’ section 

Step 3: Choose the link for the UP-Board Class 10 or Class 12 Admit Card 2026 

Step 4: Log in using the school’s registered credentials and password 

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout for record purposes 

Students are advised to collect their admit cards from their respective schools once the download process is complete.  

UP Board Exam 2026: Details Mentioned On The Admit Card 

The UP Board admit card 2026 will contain all key details related to the student and the examination. It will include the student’s name, photograph, father’s name, roll number, examination centre address, exam dates, subject names, subject codes, and important instructions to be followed on the exam day. 

Students should carefully verify all the information printed on the admit card. If they notice any mistakes, they must inform their school authorities immediately so that it can be corrected in time. 

UP Class 10 and 12 Board 2026: Exam Dates 

The UP-Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations for 2026 are scheduled to be conducted from February 18 to March 12, 2026. The exams will take place at designated examination centres across different districts of Uttar Pradesh. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 06 Feb 2026 04:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News UP Board Class 10 12 Admit Card 2026 UP Board Admit Card 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Suicide Bomber Targets Shia Mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan; 12 Dead
Suicide Bomber Targets Shia Mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan; 12 Dead
Cities
3 Delhi Jal Board Officials Suspended After Biker Falls & Dies In Open Pit In Janakpuri
3 Delhi Jal Board Officials Suspended After Biker Falls & Dies In Open Pit In Janakpuri
Cities
UP SIR: Final List To Be Published On THIS Date, Deadline Extended For Electoral Roll Claims
UP SIR: Final List To Be Published On THIS Date, Deadline Extended For Electoral Roll Claims
Business
No Rate Cut Yet: RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged In February, Focuses On GDP, Inflation Outlook
No Rate Cut Yet: RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged In February, Focuses On GDP, Inflation Outlook
Advertisement

Videos

Tragic News: Kamal’s Homecoming Turns Into Fatal Accident
Breaking News: Nationwide Protests Erupt Over Netflix’s ‘Ghuskhor Pandit’; Brahmin Society Demands Action
Politics News: UP BJP Issues Notice to MLA Guddu Rajput Over Minister Santosh Dev Singh Standoff
Breaking News: AAP Leader Lucky Oberoi Shot Dead Outside Gurdwara in Jalandhar
Janakpuri Tragedy: Young Man Dies in Mysterious Late-Night Road Accident
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget