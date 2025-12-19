UGC Warns Students Against Fake Universities, And Invalid Degrees

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a new public advisory warning students, parents and the general public against taking admission in fake universities operating in Karnataka, Delhi and Maharashtra, reiterating that degrees from such unrecognised institutions hold no validity for jobs, higher studies or any official use.

In its latest advisory, the UGC named three institutions functioning without statutory approval. These include National Backward Krushi Vidyapeeth, Solapur (Maharashtra), S. K. Choultary, Devanur Main Road, Vijaya Nagara, Tumkur (Karnataka), and the National Institute of Management Solution (NIMS), Delhi. The commission confirmed that these entities have been added to its official list of fake universities.

According to the UGC, none of these institutions has the authority to award degrees or diplomas. Students enrolling in courses offered by such organisations risk losing years of effort, as the qualifications issued have no academic or legal standing.

Why Degrees from These Institutions Are Invalid?

The commission clarified that these organisations are “self-styled” and do not meet the criteria laid down under the UGC Act, 1956. They are neither recognised under Section 2(f) nor declared as deemed universities under Section 3 of the Act. Moreover, they lack approval from the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) or any other statutory regulatory authority.

As a result, any certificate, diploma or degree issued by these institutions is considered invalid and unacceptable across educational institutions, employers and government bodies.

UGC Issues Strong Advisory to Students and Parents

Reiterating its stance, the commission urged aspirants to verify the status of any institution before seeking admission. “In view of the above, students, parents and the public at large are cautioned through this public notice not to take admission in the above-mentioned self-styled institutions. Taking admission in such institutions may jeopardise the career of the students,” the UGC said in its official communication.

The UGC noted that the issue of fake universities is not new. Earlier, it had identified the Institute of Management and Training in Delhi and the International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine in Kerala as unrecognised institutions operating without statutory clearance.

In October 2025, the commission released a consolidated list of 22 fake universities functioning across different states. It had clearly warned that such institutions mislead students with false claims of legitimacy while operating outside the legal framework.

The UGC has advised students to consult its official website and regularly updated lists before taking admission, to safeguard their academic future and career prospects.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI