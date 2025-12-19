Patna Schools Get New Timings Amid Cold Wave, Classes Restricted to Limited Hours

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationPatna Schools Get New Timings Amid Cold Wave, Classes Restricted to Limited Hours

Patna schools to operate from 9 am to 4.30 pm from Dec 19–25 due to cold wave; board and pre-board exams exempted.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 09:20 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Patna: In view of the intense cold weather, the district administration in Bihar’s capital has issued fresh orders for all schools. Patna District Magistrate has directed that, due to falling temperatures, schools across the district will function only between 9:00 am and 4:30 pm. 

Schools Not to Open Before 9 am 

According to the order, all government, semi-government and private schools in Patna district will not open before 9:00 am. The directive applies to all educational institutions, including pre-schools and Anganwadi centres. 

The district administration has clarified that the order will come into effect from December 19, 2025, and will remain valid until December 25, 2025. During this period, schools must conduct all academic activities strictly as per the revised schedule. 

Board and Pre-Board Exams Exempted 

The order also clearly states that classes where board or pre-board examinations are currently underway will not be affected. Examinations and related special classes will continue as per their pre-decided schedules. 

Cold Wave and Dense Fog Behind the Decision 

The administration cited severe cold, dense fog and cold wave conditions in the district, noting that temperatures drop sharply during morning and evening hours. Such weather poses potential risks to children’s health and safety, prompting the precautionary decision. 

School management has been instructed to strictly comply with the order and reschedule academic activities accordingly. The administration has warned of action in case of any negligence. 

Schools have also been asked to inform parents and teachers about the revised timings to ensure that students face no inconvenience while commuting to and from school.

Published at : 19 Dec 2025 09:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
School Holiday Patna Schools
