INI CET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out At aiimsexams.ac.in, Here's How To Check

INI CET 2026: The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has officially declared the Round 1 seat allotment results for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) January 2026 session. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now view their allotment status through the official AIIMS examinations portal at aiimsexams.ac.in.

The announcement marks a crucial milestone in the postgraduate medical admissions cycle, opening the next phase of the counselling and admission process for thousands of aspirants nationwide.

Round 1 Allotment Key Step in PG Medical Admissions

The first round of INI CET seat allotment plays a decisive role in admissions to postgraduate medical programmes, including MD, MS, DM, M.Ch. and MDS. Through this single entrance examination, seats are offered at some of the country’s most prestigious medical institutions, such as AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER, NIMHANS and SCTIMST.

Only candidates who successfully qualified in the INI CET examination and completed the counselling registration by filling and locking their choices were considered for seat allocation. The allotment is based on rank, preferences submitted by candidates, seat availability and applicable reservation norms.

I NI CET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Academic Courses” at the top.

Step 3: From the dropdown, select “Postgraduate”.

Step 4: Click on the “INI CET” link and choose “View Details”.

Step 5: Go to the “Result” section, where the direct link to the INI CET 2026 seat allotment result PDF will be available.

Step 6: Open the PDF and use the search option to find the candidate’s roll number and check the allotment status.

Direct Link to Check - INI CET January 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

INI CET Jan Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026: Details Mentioned

The following details are mentioned in the INI CET round 1 seat allotment list PDF.

Roll number of the candidate

Overall Rank

Category

PwBD status of the candidate

Allotted subject/ specialty

Allotted institute

How to Confirm Admission After Allotment?

Candidates who have been allotted seats must complete the admission confirmation process within the prescribed timeline. This includes logging into the counselling portal, accepting the allotted seat online and paying the applicable fees, if required. Additionally, candidates must physically report to the allotted institute before the reporting deadline.

Failure to complete any of these steps within the stipulated period may result in the automatic cancellation of the allotted seat, making the candidate ineligible for that round.

