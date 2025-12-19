Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationINI CET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out At aiimsexams.ac.in, Here's How To Check

INI CET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out At aiimsexams.ac.in, Here's How To Check

AIIMS has released Round 1 INI CET January 2026 seat allotment results. Candidates must check allotment, accept seats and report on time.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 10:37 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

INI CET 2026: The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has officially declared the Round 1 seat allotment results for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) January 2026 session. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now view their allotment status through the official AIIMS examinations portal at aiimsexams.ac.in. 

The announcement marks a crucial milestone in the postgraduate medical admissions cycle, opening the next phase of the counselling and admission process for thousands of aspirants nationwide. 

Round 1 Allotment Key Step in PG Medical Admissions 

The first round of INI CET seat allotment plays a decisive role in admissions to postgraduate medical programmes, including MD, MS, DM, M.Ch. and MDS. Through this single entrance examination, seats are offered at some of the country’s most prestigious medical institutions, such as AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER, NIMHANS and SCTIMST. 

Only candidates who successfully qualified in the INI CET examination and completed the counselling registration by filling and locking their choices were considered for seat allocation. The allotment is based on rank, preferences submitted by candidates, seat availability and applicable reservation norms. 

INI CET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: How to Check  

Step 1: Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Academic Courses” at the top. 

Step 3: From the dropdown, select “Postgraduate”. 

Step 4: Click on the “INI CET” link and choose “View Details”. 

Step 5: Go to the “Result” section, where the direct link to the INI CET 2026 seat allotment result PDF will be available. 

Step 6: Open the PDF and use the search option to find the candidate’s roll number and check the allotment status. 

Direct Link to Check - INI CET January 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

INI CET Jan Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026: Details Mentioned 

The following details are mentioned in the INI CET round 1 seat allotment list PDF. 

  • Roll number of the candidate 
  • Overall Rank 
  • Category 
  • PwBD status of the candidate 
  • Allotted subject/ specialty 
  • Allotted institute 

How to Confirm Admission After Allotment?

Candidates who have been allotted seats must complete the admission confirmation process within the prescribed timeline. This includes logging into the counselling portal, accepting the allotted seat online and paying the applicable fees, if required. Additionally, candidates must physically report to the allotted institute before the reporting deadline. 

Failure to complete any of these steps within the stipulated period may result in the automatic cancellation of the allotted seat, making the candidate ineligible for that round. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Also read
Published at : 19 Dec 2025 10:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News INI CET 2026
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
ED Raids YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi In Illegal Betting Case; Seizes Lamborghini, Mercedes And Other Luxury Cars
ED Raids YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi In Illegal Betting Case; Seizes Lamborghini, Mercedes And Other Luxury Cars
World
Bangladesh Unrest Live: Heavy Security Deployed Outside Indian Assistant High Commission Amid Anti-India Slogans
Bangladesh Unrest Live: Heavy Security Deployed Outside Indian Assistant High Commission Amid Anti-India Slogans
World
Stones Hurled At Indian Mission In Bangladesh As Osman Hadi’s Death Sparks Nationwide Protests | Video
Stones Hurled At Indian Mission In Bangladesh As Osman Hadi’s Death Sparks Nationwide Protests | Video
World
Saudi Arabia Sends Back 56,000 Pakistani Beggars As Pakistan Halts 66,000 Travellers
Saudi Arabia Sends Back 56,000 Pakistani Beggars As Pakistan Halts 66,000 Travellers
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Bars Entry of Non-BS6 Vehicles from Other States, Border Checks Tightened Amid Severe Pollution
VB-G RAM G Bill: Parliament Uproar Over VBG Ram-G Bill, Kharge Says Removing Gandhi’s Name Won’t End Corruption
India-Oman Relations: PM Narendra Modi in Oman, to Address Indian Community in Muscat During Two-Day Visit
Breaking: Delhi Pollution Crackdown Tightens Under GRAP-4, Even VIP Vehicles Fined as Smog Deepens
Breaking: Delhi Police Bust ₹16 Crore Cyber Fraud Racket, Accused Arrested Across Multiple States
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget