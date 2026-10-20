Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump renewed criticism, linking French unrest to immigration.

French authorities imposed restrictions, deploying police amid widespread unrest.

Nearly 2,400 arrested; Macron condemned violence, backed protest restrictions.

Trump On Paris: US President Donald Trump has renewed his criticism of France’s immigration policies, arguing that the country’s recent unrest stems from migration rather than problems within its education system. He has urged French President Emmanuel Macron to tighten border controls as authorities grapple with violent demonstrations, arrests and damage to businesses. Speaking to reporters in Washington on Monday, Trump reiterated his position a day after making similar remarks, linking the turmoil in French cities to immigration and calling on European governments to adopt stricter measures.

“What’s happening in France has to do with immigration, not schools, not anything,” Trump told reporters in Washington, echoing his comments from the day before. “It’s immigration, and I told President Emmanuel Macron, close up your borders.”

Trump Recounts Warning To Macron Over Immigration

Trump said he had cautioned Macron about France’s immigration policies during an earlier conversation with the French president. Recalling the exchange, he argued that allowing people from across the world to enter France would have serious consequences for the country.

He said he had warned Macron “a long time ago, you’re making a big mistake in France. You’re letting everybody from the world come in. The whole world was coming in.

“Paris is going to be a Muslim city very soon,” the 80-year-old Republican added. Trump further warned that Europe risked serious consequences if it failed to tighten its borders and remove people he described as criminals, including those participating in protests.

Restricting illegal immigration was a key pledge in Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.

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Paris Imposes Protest Restrictions, Deploys Additional Police

French authorities have introduced restrictions in parts of Paris in response to the unrest. Police prohibited demonstrations in designated areas from 8 pm on Monday, while a curfew was imposed around Place de la Republique and Les Halles between 11 pm and 6 am on Tuesday.

Additional police personnel were deployed to enforce the restrictions and prevent further violence.

The measures came after demonstrations against rising prices took place in Paris and several other French cities over the weekend.

Nearly 2,400 Arrested, Close To 1,000 Officers Injured

Figures released by France's Interior Ministry indicate the scale of the unrest. Around 2,400 people were arrested, while nearly 1,000 police officers were injured during the violence.

One protester died on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The economic impact has also prompted concern among businesses. The Federation of Trade and Retail said nearly 3,000 shops were affected by the weekend's violence, with the destruction prompting calls for government assistance for businesses facing losses.

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Macron Condemns Violence, Backs Powers To Restrict Protests

Macron addressed the nation in a televised speech, condemning the destruction and expressing anger and shame over the scenes witnessed during the unrest.

The French president acknowledged that people participating in peaceful demonstrations had legitimate grievances. However, he stressed that their concerns should be distinguished from the actions of those responsible for violence and property damage.