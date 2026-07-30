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English NewsEducationUGC Allows One-Year PG Courses Via Online And Distance Learning: What Every Student Should Know

UGC Allows One-Year PG Courses Via Online And Distance Learning: What Every Student Should Know

UGC has allowed recognised universities to offer one-year PG programmes through online and ODL modes. Check eligibility, rules and key details.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 12:40 PM (IST)

In a significant move aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has permitted higher education institutions to offer one-year postgraduate (PG) programmes through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online mode. The decision is expected to provide greater flexibility to students who have completed a four-year undergraduate degree with Honours and are looking to pursue higher studies. 

According to the latest UGC notification, universities and colleges that are already authorised to offer a two-year postgraduate programme can now introduce a one-year PG programme in the same discipline, provided they meet the prescribed conditions. 

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“It shall be in conformity with the provisions of the NEP 2020, other applicable UGC Regulations, norms of concerned Regulatory Bodies, and the UGC's Curriculum and Credit Framework for Postgraduate Programmes, subject to the fulfilment of the prescribed credit requirements, the approval of the programme by the competent statutory bodies of the HEI, and compliance with the UGC Regulations, 2020, as amended from time to time, and other prescribed requirements,” the official notice reads. 

Who Can Apply for the One-Year PG Programme? 

The UGC has made it clear that admission to the newly introduced one-year postgraduate programme will be available only to students who have successfully completed a four-year bachelor's degree with Honours. 

The new provision is aimed at bringing postgraduate education in line with the academic structure proposed under NEP 2020, which introduced four-year undergraduate programmes with multiple entry and exit options. 

However, the notification specifies that the revised eligibility does not automatically apply to all postgraduate courses. Professional programmes such as MBA, MCA, and PGDM will continue to follow the admission criteria laid down by their respective regulatory authorities. 

Academic Standards and Curriculum to Follow UGC Norms 

The UGC has directed institutions to ensure that the new programmes maintain the same academic quality as conventional postgraduate courses. 

“The curriculum, learning resources, assessment, credit framework, and all other academic requirements shall comply with the relevant UGC Regulations and statutory norms,” the notice added. 

This means universities introducing one-year online or ODL postgraduate programmes must adhere to the prescribed curriculum, assessment methods, credit requirements, and other regulatory standards before offering admissions. 

ALSO READ: NEP 2020 Completes 6 Years: What Every Student And Parent Should Know About India's Education Reforms

Decision Comes as NEP 2020 Completes Six Years 

The announcement comes shortly after the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 completed six years on July 29. Introduced by the Ministry of Education, the policy aims to transform India's education system by making learning more flexible, multidisciplinary and student centric. 

One of the major objectives of NEP 2020 has been to expand access to higher education while offering multiple learning pathways through online and distance education. The UGC's latest decision is seen as another step towards implementing these reforms and providing greater academic flexibility to learners across the country. 

With this move, eligible graduates may have an additional option to complete a postgraduate degree in a shorter duration without compromising on regulatory standards, provided the programme is offered by a recognised institution in accordance with UGC guidelines.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 30 Jul 2026 12:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News UGC PG Courses Online Online PG Courses Distance Learning
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