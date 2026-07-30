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English NewsEducationNo Independence Day Holiday? Himachal Government Orders All Government Schools To Remain Open

No Independence Day Holiday? Himachal Government Orders All Government Schools To Remain Open

Himachal Pradesh has directed all government schools to remain open on Independence Day. Check what students, parents and teachers need to know.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 01:55 PM (IST)

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Directorate of Higher Education has directed all government schools across the state to remain open on August 15 and celebrate Independence Day with due dignity and patriotic fervour.

In an official communication issued from Shimla, the Directorate instructed Deputy Directors of School Education (Secondary and Elementary) and Principals of Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) complexes to ensure strict compliance with the directions.

As per the order, all government schools will remain open on Independence Day, and students as well as teaching staff will participate in official Independence Day functions organised at the Tehsil, Sub-Division and District headquarters.

The Directorate has asked district education authorities and school heads to issue necessary instructions to all institutions under their jurisdiction and ensure that the celebrations are conducted in accordance with the government's directives.

The issued order emphasises that the national festival should be observed with enthusiasm and discipline across all government educational institutions in Himachal Pradesh. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 30 Jul 2026 01:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Independence Day Education News School Holiday Independence Day Holiday Himachal School
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