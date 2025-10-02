54 Universities Declared Defaulters Across India. Check State-Wise List

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a notice to 54 state private universities across India for failing to submit information under Section 13 of the UGC Act, 1956, and for not uploading their public self-disclosure details on their official websites.

The directive follows UGC guidelines on public self-disclosure issued on June 10, 2024, which mandate that all higher education institutions maintain a functional website providing relevant information for students and stakeholders. Universities were required to submit detailed information in a prescribed soft copy format along with supporting documents attested by the university registrar. They were also instructed to upload these details on their websites with a clearly visible link on the homepage.

Despite multiple reminders via emails and online meetings, the listed universities have not complied. The defaulting institutions are spread across Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

The UGC has urged all these universities to comply immediately to ensure transparency and accessibility of information for students and the public.

Assam

1. Krishnaguru Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya, Barpeta

Bihar

2. Amity University, Patna

3. CV Raman University, Vaishali

4. Sandip University, Madhubani

Chhattisgarh

5. Anjaneya University, Raipur

6. Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya (DSVV), Kumhari

7. Maharishi University of Management and Technology, Bilaspur

Goa

8. India International University of Legal Education and Research, South Goa

Gujarat

9. Gandhinagar University, Gandhinagar

10. JG University, Gandhinagar

11. KN University, Gujarat

12. M.K. University, Patan

13. Plastindia International University, Valsad

14. Surendranagar University, Surendranagar

15. Team Lease Skills University, Vadodara

16. Transstadia University, Ahmedabad

Haryana

17. NIILM University, Kaithal

Jharkhand

18. Amity University, Ranchi

19. AISECT University, Hazaribagh

20. Capital University, Koderma

21. Sai Nath University, Ranchi

Karnataka

22. Sri Jagadhguru Murugarajendra University, Karnataka

Madhya Pradesh

23. Azim Premji University, Bhopal

24. Aryavart University, Sehore

25. Dr. Preeti Global University, Shivpuri

26. Gyanvoor University, Sagar

27. J.N.C.T Professional University, Bhopal

28. NCT Vidhyapeeth University, Indore

29. Mahakaushal University, Jabalpur

30. Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Vedic Vishwavidyalaya, Jabalpur

31. Manserovar Global University, Sehore

32. Shubham University, Bhopal

Maharashtra

33. Alard University, Pune

34. Dr. D.Y. Patil Dnyan Prased University, Pune

Manipur

35. Asian International University, Imphal West

36. Bir Tikendrajit University, Imphal West

37. Manipur International University, Imphal

Punjab

38. Amity University, Mohali

Rajasthan

39. OPJS University, Churu

Sikkim

40. Medhavi Skills University, East Sikkim

41. Sikkim Alpine University, South Sikkim

42. Sikkim Global Technical University, Namchi

43. Sikkim International University, West Sikkim

44. Sikkim Skill University, South Sikkim

Tripura

45. Techno India University, West Tripura

Uttar Pradesh

46. Agrawan Heritage University, Agra

47. F.S. University, Shikchabad

48. Major S.D. Singh University, Farrukhabad

49. Monad University, Hapur

Uttarakhand

50. Maya Devi University, Dehradun

51. Mind Power University, Nainital

52. Smt. Manjira Devi University, Uttarkashi

53. Surajmal University, Udham Singh Nagar

West Bengal

54. Swami Vivekananda University, North 24 Parganas

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI