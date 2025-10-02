54 Universities Declared Defaulters Across India. Check State-Wise List
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a notice to 54 state private universities across India for failing to submit information under Section 13 of the UGC Act, 1956, and for not uploading their public self-disclosure details on their official websites.
The directive follows UGC guidelines on public self-disclosure issued on June 10, 2024, which mandate that all higher education institutions maintain a functional website providing relevant information for students and stakeholders. Universities were required to submit detailed information in a prescribed soft copy format along with supporting documents attested by the university registrar. They were also instructed to upload these details on their websites with a clearly visible link on the homepage.
Despite multiple reminders via emails and online meetings, the listed universities have not complied. The defaulting institutions are spread across Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.
The UGC has urged all these universities to comply immediately to ensure transparency and accessibility of information for students and the public.
Assam
1. Krishnaguru Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya, Barpeta
Bihar
2. Amity University, Patna
3. CV Raman University, Vaishali
4. Sandip University, Madhubani
Chhattisgarh
5. Anjaneya University, Raipur
6. Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya (DSVV), Kumhari
7. Maharishi University of Management and Technology, Bilaspur
Goa
8. India International University of Legal Education and Research, South Goa
Gujarat
9. Gandhinagar University, Gandhinagar
10. JG University, Gandhinagar
11. KN University, Gujarat
12. M.K. University, Patan
13. Plastindia International University, Valsad
14. Surendranagar University, Surendranagar
15. Team Lease Skills University, Vadodara
16. Transstadia University, Ahmedabad
Haryana
17. NIILM University, Kaithal
Jharkhand
18. Amity University, Ranchi
19. AISECT University, Hazaribagh
20. Capital University, Koderma
21. Sai Nath University, Ranchi
Karnataka
22. Sri Jagadhguru Murugarajendra University, Karnataka
Madhya Pradesh
23. Azim Premji University, Bhopal
24. Aryavart University, Sehore
25. Dr. Preeti Global University, Shivpuri
26. Gyanvoor University, Sagar
27. J.N.C.T Professional University, Bhopal
28. NCT Vidhyapeeth University, Indore
29. Mahakaushal University, Jabalpur
30. Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Vedic Vishwavidyalaya, Jabalpur
31. Manserovar Global University, Sehore
32. Shubham University, Bhopal
Maharashtra
33. Alard University, Pune
34. Dr. D.Y. Patil Dnyan Prased University, Pune
Manipur
35. Asian International University, Imphal West
36. Bir Tikendrajit University, Imphal West
37. Manipur International University, Imphal
Punjab
38. Amity University, Mohali
Rajasthan
39. OPJS University, Churu
Sikkim
40. Medhavi Skills University, East Sikkim
41. Sikkim Alpine University, South Sikkim
42. Sikkim Global Technical University, Namchi
43. Sikkim International University, West Sikkim
44. Sikkim Skill University, South Sikkim
Tripura
45. Techno India University, West Tripura
Uttar Pradesh
46. Agrawan Heritage University, Agra
47. F.S. University, Shikchabad
48. Major S.D. Singh University, Farrukhabad
49. Monad University, Hapur
Uttarakhand
50. Maya Devi University, Dehradun
51. Mind Power University, Nainital
52. Smt. Manjira Devi University, Uttarkashi
53. Surajmal University, Udham Singh Nagar
West Bengal
54. Swami Vivekananda University, North 24 Parganas
