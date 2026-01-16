Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationSSC GD Constable Final Result 2025 Declared On ssc.gov.in; 50047 Candidates Shortlisted, Check Cut-Off & Scorecard

SSC declares GD Constable Final Result 2025; 50,047 candidates shortlisted for appointment in CAPFs and other forces.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 09:43 AM (IST)

SSC GD Constable Final Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the final results for the Constable (GD) posts in CAPFs and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau for the 2025 recruitment cycle. Eligible candidates can check their SSC GD Constable Result 2025 on the official website: ssc.gov.in. 

Candidates who have been shortlisted in the SSC GD Constable Final Result 2025 will be considered for appointment to Constable (GD) posts in CAPFs, NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles. 

 A total of 50,047 candidates qualified and were shortlisted from the computer-based Examination (CBE) and the Physical Efficiency/Physical Standard Tests for the Medical Examination. The final result has been prepared based on the Medical Test and Document Verification, and the selected candidates will now move forward for appointment. 

SSC GD Constable Final Result 2025: How to Check 

Follow the steps below to view your SSC GD merit list and access your scorecard: 

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in 

Step 2: Click on the “Result” icon in the top menu. 

Step 3: Select the “GD” tab from the examinations list. 

Step 4: Find and open the link titled: “Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2025 – Final Result.” 

Step 5: Download the result PDF and use Ctrl + F to search for your Roll Number or Name. 

Candidates Barred from Future SSC Exams 

The Commission stated that the results of 345 candidates could not be processed because they have been debarred by the respective Regional Offices from appearing in future SSC examinations. 

SSC GD Result 2025: Category-Wise Allocation 

Category-wise data shows that among female candidates, 737 from the SC category, 578 from ST, 1,036 from OBC, 405 from EWS, and 2,176 from the unreserved category were recommended. Among male candidates, 6,826 SC, 5,299 ST, 9,854 OBC, 3,720 EWS, and 19,416 unreserved candidates were recommended. 

Some candidates have been recommended under the unreserved standard despite belonging to reserved categories, and certain recommendations are still subject to court directions. 

According to the official notice, selected candidates who do not receive any communication from their allotted force within six months of the result announcement must contact the concerned force for follow-up. The SSC will upload the detailed marks of all candidates on its website in due course. 

Published at : 16 Jan 2026 09:43 AM (IST)
