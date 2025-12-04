SSC CGL Result 2025: Tier 1 Scorecard Soon At ssc.gov.in, Know How To Download

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 soon. Candidates will be able to view their results on the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

The SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 results will be published in PDF format, containing the names or roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. Separate PDFs will be issued for each post.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the left side of the homepage, click on the “Result” section and open the CGL tab.

Step 3: Select the link titled “Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-1) 2025 – Candidates Provisionally Shortlisted for Tier 2” for the post you applied for.

Step 4: Download and save the SSC CGL Result 2025 PDF.

Step 5: Open the PDF file to view the list of shortlisted candidates.

Step 6: Use Ctrl + F and enter your name or roll number to quickly search for your result.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result PDF: Details Mentioned

Roll numbers of selected candidates

Post names or list numbers

Cut-off details

Category-wise shortlisted count

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025: Cut-Off and Next Steps for Candidates

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to release the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 along with the cut-off marks. Candidates who clear the Tier 1 exam will be eligible to appear for Tier 2. The SSC CGL 2025 admit card will be issued a few days before the examination, while the city intimation slip is expected to be released on September 3, 2025.

The SSC Chairman has already confirmed that the CGL Tier 1 result will be announced in December 2025. Along with the result, the Commission will publish post-wise and category-wise cut-off scores. Out of the 28 lakh registered candidates, more than 13.5 lakh appeared for the exam. Those who qualify will progress to the SSC CGL Tier 2 stage.

