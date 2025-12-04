Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationSSC CGL Result 2025: Tier 1 Scorecard Soon At ssc.gov.in, Know How To Download

SSC CGL Result 2025: Tier 1 Scorecard Soon At ssc.gov.in, Know How To Download

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 to be announced soon; results, cut-off and shortlisted candidates’ PDFs will be available on the official website.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 02:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 soon. Candidates will be able to view their results on the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. 

The SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 results will be published in PDF format, containing the names or roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. Separate PDFs will be issued for each post. 

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. 

Step 2: On the left side of the homepage, click on the “Result” section and open the CGL tab. 

Step 3: Select the link titled “Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-1) 2025 – Candidates Provisionally Shortlisted for Tier 2” for the post you applied for. 

Step 4: Download and save the SSC CGL Result 2025 PDF. 

Step 5: Open the PDF file to view the list of shortlisted candidates. 

Step 6: Use Ctrl + F and enter your name or roll number to quickly search for your result. 

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result PDF: Details Mentioned 

  • Roll numbers of selected candidates 
  • Post names or list numbers 
  • Cut-off details 
  • Category-wise shortlisted count 

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025: Cut-Off and Next Steps for Candidates 

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to release the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 along with the cut-off marks. Candidates who clear the Tier 1 exam will be eligible to appear for Tier 2. The SSC CGL 2025 admit card will be issued a few days before the examination, while the city intimation slip is expected to be released on September 3, 2025. 

The SSC Chairman has already confirmed that the CGL Tier 1 result will be announced in December 2025. Along with the result, the Commission will publish post-wise and category-wise cut-off scores. Out of the 28 lakh registered candidates, more than 13.5 lakh appeared for the exam. Those who qualify will progress to the SSC CGL Tier 2 stage. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Published at : 04 Dec 2025 02:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
SSC CGL Result 2025 SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 Scorecard Soon SSC CGL Result 2025 Link
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
IndiGo Cancels More Flights As Crew Shortages Trigger Nationwide Disruptions
IndiGo Cancels More Flights As Crew Shortages Trigger Nationwide Disruptions
World
Why Putin Never Eats Foreign Food? Meet The ‘Food Convoy’ Arriving With Him To India
Why Putin Never Eats Foreign Food? Meet The ‘Food Convoy’ Arriving With Him To India
World
Democrats Unveil New ‘Disturbing’ Photos And Videos From Epstein’s Caribbean Hideaway
Democrats Unveil New ‘Disturbing’ Photos And Videos From Epstein’s Caribbean Hideaway
India
Putin’s Power-Packed India Visit: From Private Dinner With PM Modi To Defence Deals; Check Schedule
Putin’s Power-Packed India Visit: From Private Dinner With PM Modi To Defence Deals; Check Schedule
Advertisement

Videos

Russia-India Ties: Putin-Modi Talks Draw Sharp Attention From Washington
West Bengal: TMC MLA Humayun Kabir’s Mosque Plan Sparks Clash With Bengal Governor Ahead of 6 Dec Event
Big Breaking: EC Flags Irregularities as 7,800 Bengal Booths Show Unusual Voter-List Patterns
Russia-India Relations: India-Russia to sign 25 Defence Deals, S-400 & -500 To Boost Strategic Deterrence
Russia-India Relations: On Two Day India Visit, President Putin's Delegation Includes 7 Key Ministers
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget