Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationAP TET Admit Card 2025 Today At aptet.apcfss.in, Here's How to Download

AP TET Admit Card 2025 Today At aptet.apcfss.in, Here's How to Download

AP TET 2025 hall tickets release on December 3; candidates can download them from the official website using their login details.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 09:35 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

AP TET Hall Ticket 2025: The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, will release the AP TET Hall Ticket 2025 on December 3, 2025. Candidates who wish to appear for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test can download their admit card from the official AP DSC website at tet2dsc.apcfss.in. 

To download the AP TET, admit card, candidates must enter their username, password, and the captcha code shown on the screen. 

The AP TET 2025 admit card includes all important details about the exam, such as the exam centre, schedule, and candidate information. It lists the exam name, the candidate’s name, parents’ names, registration number, and roll number. 

AP TET Admit Card 2025: How to Download  

Step 1: Go to the official AP DSC website at tet2dsc.apcfss.in. 

Step 2: Click on the “AP TET Hall Ticket 2025” link on the homepage. 

Step 3: A new page will appear; enter your login details. 

Step 4: Click on “Submit” to view your admit card. 

Step 5: Check all the details and download the admit card. 

Step 6: Take a printout for future use. 

About AP TET Exam 2025: 

The AP TET exam will begin on 10 December 2025 and will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode, with two shifts conducted each day. All questions will be multiple choices, carrying one mark each, with four options and only one correct answer. There will be no negative markings. 

The exam will take place online across all district headquarters, municipalities, revenue divisions, and mandals. 

Candidates will appear for two papers. AP TET Paper 1 is for those wishing to teach Classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 is for candidates aiming to teach Classes 6 to 8. Applicants who hold both DElEd and BEd qualifications and meet the required eligibility conditions can apply for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Also read
Published at : 03 Dec 2025 09:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
AP TET 2025 AP TET 2025 Admit Card
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Russia Ratifies Key Military Logistics Pact With India Ahead Of Putin’s Visit
Russia Ratifies Key Military Logistics Pact With India Ahead Of Putin’s Visit
Technology
We Combed Through Govt's Mandatory 'Sanchar Saathi' App. Here's Which Permissions It WILL Ask You
We Combed Through Govt's Sanchar Saathi App. Here's Which Permission It WILL Ask You
World
‘Imran Is Being Mentally Tortured,’ Claims Sister After Visiting Him In Adiala Jail
‘Imran Is Being Mentally Tortured,’ Claims Sister After Visiting Him In Adiala Jail
Cities
MCD Bypoll Results: BJP Wins Chandni Chowk Ward, Leads in Five Others as Counting Continues
MCD Bypoll Results: BJP Wins Chandni Chowk Ward, Leads in Five Others as Counting Continues
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Karnataka CM–DyCM Breakfast Meet Signals Truce as Congress Claims ‘All Is Well’
Breaking: CCTV Shows Killer Switching Cars After Inderpreet ‘Harry’ Murder; Bishnoi–Brar Gang War Escalates
Breaking: Section 144 in force, PTI Workers Will Protest at Adiala Jail
Winter Session: Opposition Uproar Halts Parliament Over SIR Debate And Mandatory Govt App Issue
Breaking: Three killed in Tragic Bus-Truck Crash in Balrampur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget