AP TET Admit Card 2025 Today At aptet.apcfss.in, Here's How to Download

AP TET Hall Ticket 2025: The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, will release the AP TET Hall Ticket 2025 on December 3, 2025. Candidates who wish to appear for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test can download their admit card from the official AP DSC website at tet2dsc.apcfss.in.

To download the AP TET, admit card, candidates must enter their username, password, and the captcha code shown on the screen.

The AP TET 2025 admit card includes all important details about the exam, such as the exam centre, schedule, and candidate information. It lists the exam name, the candidate’s name, parents’ names, registration number, and roll number.

AP TET Admit Card 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official AP DSC website at tet2dsc.apcfss.in.

Step 2: Click on the “AP TET Hall Ticket 2025” link on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will appear; enter your login details.

Step 4: Click on “Submit” to view your admit card.

Step 5: Check all the details and download the admit card.

Step 6: Take a printout for future use.

About AP TET Exam 2025:

The AP TET exam will begin on 10 December 2025 and will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode, with two shifts conducted each day. All questions will be multiple choices, carrying one mark each, with four options and only one correct answer. There will be no negative markings.

The exam will take place online across all district headquarters, municipalities, revenue divisions, and mandals.

Candidates will appear for two papers. AP TET Paper 1 is for those wishing to teach Classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 is for candidates aiming to teach Classes 6 to 8. Applicants who hold both DElEd and BEd qualifications and meet the required eligibility conditions can apply for both Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI