Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationSSC Announces 7,948 Vacancies For MTS, Havaldar Posts, Know How To Apply, Eligibility And Other Details Here

SSC Announces 7,948 Vacancies For MTS, Havaldar Posts, Know How To Apply, Eligibility And Other Details Here

SSC has released the tentative vacancy list for MTS and Havaldar posts for 2025, announcing 7,948 openings across departments and regions.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 12:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

SSC MTS Havaldar Recruitment 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on November 27 released the tentative vacancy list for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS Non-Technical) and Havaldar posts in CBIC and CBN for the 2025 recruitment cycle. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website at ssc.gov.in.  

A total of 7,948 posts has been earmarked for recruitment this year. Among these, 6,810 positions fall under the MTS category, split between the 18–25 years and 18–27 years of age brackets. Additionally, 1,138 vacancies have been announced for the Havaldar posts in CBIC and CBN units.  

SSC MTS Havaldar Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details  

The region-wise and department-wise vacancy breakup highlights substantial opportunities in several high-demand zones such as Delhi, Maharashtra, and West Bengal. These postings span multiple government establishments and provide candidates with a wide range of options as per their preferences. 

The official exam schedule will be published soon, and applicants are advised to monitor SSC notifications regularly for updates. 

Detailed vacancy distribution 

The SSC has divided the posts across MTS (two age brackets) and Havaldar positions. Students can check the table below to know about the detailed vacancy distribution: 

MTS (18–25 years): Included in 6,810 

MTS (18–27 years): Included in 6,810 

Havaldar (CBIC & CBN): 1,138 

Total: 7,948 vacancies 

SSC MTS Havaldar Recruitment 2025: Application Fee 

Candidates applying for the recruitment must pay an application fee of Rs 100, unless exempt as per SSC norms. The process is simple and entirely online. 

SSC MTS Havaldar Recruitment 2025: How to Apply  

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. 

Step 2: Click on the notification for the SSC MTS 2025 tentative vacancy list on the homepage. 

Step 3: A PDF containing the detailed vacancy information will open. 

Step 4: Download the document and keep a printed copy for future reference. 

SSC MTS Havaldar Recruitment 2025: Eligibility  

Applicants must be Indian citizens and should have completed matriculation (Class 10) from a recognised board on or before 1 August 2025. 

Age Limit (as of August 1, 2025): 

MTS: 18–25 years (Other age-related criteria remain as per SSC rules.) 

SSC MTS Havaldar Exam 2025: Selection Process 

The selection procedure differs slightly for each post. 

For MTS, the recruitment will consist only of a Computer-Based Examination (CBE). 

For Havaldar, the process will include a CBE followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and a Physical Standard Test (PST). 

The first session of the CBE will test Numerical and Mathematical Ability and Reasoning Ability and Problem Solving, each section carrying 20 questions for 60 marks, with Section-1 qualifying in nature. 

SSC will announce the detailed examination schedule shortly. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates and further instructions. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Also read
Published at : 28 Nov 2025 12:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
SSC SSC MTS Havaldar Recruitment
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Kapil Sharma Cafe Firing: Delhi Police Arrest Goldy Dhillon Gang Member; Chinese PX-3 Pistol Seized
Kapil Sharma Cafe Firing: Delhi Police Arrest Goldy Dhillon Gang Member; Chinese PX-3 Pistol Seized
World
Trump Orders 'Rigorous' Review Of Immigration Visas As National Guard Soldier Dies After Attack
Trump Orders 'Rigorous' Review Of Immigration Visas As National Guard Soldier Dies After Attack
Cities
Cyclone 'Ditwah' To Bring Heavy Rain In TN, Andhra & Puducherry Today; IMD Issues Alert
Cyclone 'Ditwah' To Bring Heavy Rain In TN, Andhra & Puducherry Today; IMD Issues Alert
India
Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil Booked In Sexual Assault Case; Police Launch Search
Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil Booked In Sexual Assault Case; Police Launch Search
Advertisement

Videos

Pakistan: Protests Intensify as CM Afridi Again Denied Meeting Imran Khan at Adiala Jail
Breaking: Raisen Rape Case Accused Salman Arrested After Encounter, Shot in Leg
Breaking: Administration Reviews BLO Performance, Offers Rewards For Timely Completion
Breaking: PM Modi on Karnataka-Goa Visit Today, to Unveil 77-ft Ram Statue in Goa
Breaking: Raisen Rape Case Accused Salman Arrested After Encounter in Bhopal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Bangladesh Should Have Inclusive Elections In Feb Else Aug 5 Will Continue To Haunt
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget