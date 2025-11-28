SSC MTS Havaldar Recruitment 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on November 27 released the tentative vacancy list for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS Non-Technical) and Havaldar posts in CBIC and CBN for the 2025 recruitment cycle. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website at ssc.gov.in.

A total of 7,948 posts has been earmarked for recruitment this year. Among these, 6,810 positions fall under the MTS category, split between the 18–25 years and 18–27 years of age brackets. Additionally, 1,138 vacancies have been announced for the Havaldar posts in CBIC and CBN units.

SSC MTS Havaldar Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

The region-wise and department-wise vacancy breakup highlights substantial opportunities in several high-demand zones such as Delhi, Maharashtra, and West Bengal. These postings span multiple government establishments and provide candidates with a wide range of options as per their preferences.

The official exam schedule will be published soon, and applicants are advised to monitor SSC notifications regularly for updates.

Detailed vacancy distribution

The SSC has divided the posts across MTS (two age brackets) and Havaldar positions. Students can check the table below to know about the detailed vacancy distribution:

MTS (18–25 years): Included in 6,810

MTS (18–27 years): Included in 6,810

Havaldar (CBIC & CBN): 1,138

Total: 7,948 vacancies

SSC MTS Havaldar Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

Candidates applying for the recruitment must pay an application fee of Rs 100, unless exempt as per SSC norms. The process is simple and entirely online.

SSC MTS Havaldar Recruitment 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the notification for the SSC MTS 2025 tentative vacancy list on the homepage.

Step 3: A PDF containing the detailed vacancy information will open.

Step 4: Download the document and keep a printed copy for future reference.

SSC MTS Havaldar Recruitment 2025: Eligibility

Applicants must be Indian citizens and should have completed matriculation (Class 10) from a recognised board on or before 1 August 2025.

Age Limit (as of August 1, 2025):

MTS: 18–25 years (Other age-related criteria remain as per SSC rules.)

SSC MTS Havaldar Exam 2025: Selection Process

The selection procedure differs slightly for each post.

For MTS, the recruitment will consist only of a Computer-Based Examination (CBE).

For Havaldar, the process will include a CBE followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and a Physical Standard Test (PST).

The first session of the CBE will test Numerical and Mathematical Ability and Reasoning Ability and Problem Solving, each section carrying 20 questions for 60 marks, with Section-1 qualifying in nature.

SSC will announce the detailed examination schedule shortly. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates and further instructions.

