Sikkim Introduces AI-Powered Learning In 71 Government Schools: Check What Students Get

Gangtok: Students in 71 government schools across Sikkim are set to receive AI-supported learning assistance under a new programme aimed at improving foundational literacy and numeracy. The initiative has been introduced by the state Education department, with artificial intelligence being positioned as a classroom support tool rather than a substitute for teachers.

The programme, known as AI-FunZone, will form part of the regular school schedule through a dedicated 60-minute session. It is designed to give students additional opportunities to practise concepts at their own pace while allowing teachers to monitor their progress.

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"The pilot project introduces adaptive, technology-enabled learning to strengthen foundational literacy and numeracy," it said.

AI-FunZone Programme Covers 71 Schools

The AI-FunZone initiative is being introduced in government schools located across the Khamdong, Nandok and Martam blocks of Gangtok district.

The programme is being implemented in partnership with the EkStep Foundation under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in April. Students from Classes 3 to 5 will participate in the programme, which provides learning support in English, Nepali and Mathematics.

Rather than replacing regular teaching, the system is intended to provide additional practice opportunities during the school day.

How AI Will Support Students

Under AI-FunZone, children will complete short daily practice sessions using computers or shared digital devices. Technology can listen as students read and identify areas where they face difficulties.

The system can then adjust subsequent activities according to the student's learning level. In mathematics, it can detect particular mistakes and modify the practice exercises accordingly.

Teachers will also have access to a real-time dashboard. This will allow them to follow individual student performance and identify subjects or concepts where additional classroom attention may be needed.

The department said the programme uses computers, graphics, audio, and interactive activities to promote independent practice and remedial learning.

300 Resource Persons Already Trained

The Education department said around 300 resource persons from the three participating blocks have already completed training for the programme.

The initiative requires schools to have computers or tablets, headsets, and reliable high-speed internet connectivity. However, the department has acknowledged that some standalone primary and junior high schools currently face shortages of digital infrastructure.

This infrastructure requirement could therefore remain an important part of implementing the AI-supported learning programme across participating schools.

Students And Teachers Respond Positively

According to the department, both students and teachers have responded positively to AI-FunZone. The programme allows children to practise without the pressure associated with examinations, rankings, or comparisons with other students.

AI-generated assessments can also help teachers identify learning gaps and use that information during their regular classroom instruction.

The department said the non-examination-based format is intended to encourage students to practise independently while helping teachers understand where individual learners require additional support.

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Teachers Remain Central To Learning

The Sikkim Education department has emphasised that AI is being introduced as a support mechanism and that teachers will continue to play the central role in classroom learning.

School heads have also reportedly found the programme relatively easy to implement, with limited additional administrative responsibilities.

With the pilot covering 71 government schools and students from Classes 3 to 5, the initiative is focused on using technology to provide personalised practice while keeping regular classroom teaching and teacher involvement at the centre of the learning process.

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