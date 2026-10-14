School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Punjab Activist Murder: Accused Ashwani Kumar’s Home Demolished, Shop Torched

‘Get Married Before Saying I Love You’: Owaisi’s Relationship Advice For Youth Comes With A Modi Jibe

Air India Frankfurt-Delhi Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Jaipur After 'Squawk 7500' Alert

TN CM Vijay Meets Andhra CM Naidu, Pushes Godavari-Cauvery Link & Seeks More Krishna Water For Chennai

CJP Leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Sent To Tihar Jail In 5-Day Judicial Custody

Palakkad 'Mob Lynching' Case: Seven Arrested Over Killing Of Man Found Near Moolathara Dam

CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka And Ajinkya Shinde Arrested; To Be Produced Before Magistrate

Punjab Drug Activist Parvinder Singh Jhotta Murder: Main Shooter Ashwani Arrested In Rajasthan

Rahul Gandhi Vows To 'Reclaim' Jantar Mantar, Slams Das, Ranka's Arrest: 'Act Of Cowardice'

NEET Paper Leak Case: CBI Files Final Chargesheet, Finds No Role Of Govt, NTA Officials

CJP Leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Lodged In Separate Tihar Jail Cells

‘Police Beat Us, Called Us Touts’: Rahul Gandhi Brings Protesters On Camera

UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav’s 3 Rebel MLAs Join BJP Ahead Of Assembly Elections

Rahul Gandhi, Opposition Leaders’ Plea Against Gyanesh Kumar Registered; SC Hearing Likely On Oct 26

BJP Leader Ramesh Yadav Held Hostage, Rs 50 Lakh Looted At Kanpur Farmhouse

Will Ajay Rai Quit Congress Ahead Of UP Polls? Leader Drops Big Hints Amid Speculation

Cong Alleges Liquor Scam In MP, Asks PM To Order Probe If He Is Not Shielding Corruption

Delhi Makes Aadhaar Verification Mandatory For Electricity Subsidy Benefits

Panic As Fire Breaks Out At Restaurant In Delhi’s Jafrabad, People Jump From Window

Is Foreign Role Behind CJP Protest? 4,000 Social Media Posts Under Security Agencies’ Scanner

AIADMK Sends Legal Notice To TN Minister Nirmal Kumar, Seeking Apology And Rs 1 Crore In Damages

Karnataka Drought-Hit Taluks Rise To 226, State To Seek Centre’s Relief

International News

Houthi Attacks Target Saudi Arabia: Aramco Complex Hit, Riyadh Reports Injuries

India-US Trade Deal Nears ‘Landing Point’, Jaishankar Says Talks Continue To Iron Out Differences

Diaspora Groups In UK Convene ‘Emergency Protest’ In Solidarity With Delhi Protests

Pope Leo XIV Has Lung Cancer, Vatican Says; Lower Lobe Of Right Lung Removed In Surgery

Marco Rubio To Visit India Next Week, Jamnagar On Itinerary; Second Visit In 5 Months

Saudi National Arrested For Planting Recording Device At OpenAI San Francisco Office

Netanyahu Urged Trump To Strike Iran Before US, Israel Elections? US Officials Split, Report Says

Business News

Share Markets Wary Amid Rising Oil Prices: Sensex Tests 73,050, Nifty Down 50 Points

IPO Rules: SEBI Allows 50% Change In Fresh Issue Size For Eligible Companies Till March 2027

Sugar Prices Up Nearly Rs 1,000 Per Quintal: Centre Releases 1.4 Mn Tonne Quota Before Diwali

Wholesale Inflation At 11.39%: Fuel, Food, And Factory Prices All Climb In September

Hyundai Bayon Vs Creta Vs Venue: Key Differences In Design, Features And Engines

Toyota Glanza Facelift Launch: New Features, Engine Options And Price Explained

Rupee Rises 1.5% In Two Sessions: How RBI Measures Are Curbing Dollar Demand

Sports News

Shikhar Dhawan Furious, Threatens Legal Action Against T20 League

Sachin Tendulkar's 3 Records That Even Virat Kohli And Joe Root May Never Break

How Much Will Delhi Capitals Pay Yuvraj Singh For IPL 2027? Check Salary

MS Dhoni To Miss IPL 2027? CSK Finally Breaks Silence

ICC Player Of The Month Award: How Much Money Do Winners Get?

MI Legend Becomes Shah Rukh Khan's Neighbour, Buys Luxury Home In Dubai

Big Delay In India's Squad Announcement For New Zealand Tour, Here's Why

Pak Skipper Sahibzada Farhan Surpasses Abhishek Sharma In Major T20I Record

The Only Indian Captain With A 100% Win Record! Know His 3 Major Records

Indian Cricketers Shower Love On Gautam Gambhir

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI