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School Assembly News Headlines Today October 15 Top National, International, Sports, Business News
School Assembly News Headlines Today October 15, 2026, Top Updates for Students
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- Punjab Activist Murder: Accused Ashwani Kumar’s Home Demolished, Shop Torched
- ‘Get Married Before Saying I Love You’: Owaisi’s Relationship Advice For Youth Comes With A Modi Jibe
- Air India Frankfurt-Delhi Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Jaipur After 'Squawk 7500' Alert
- TN CM Vijay Meets Andhra CM Naidu, Pushes Godavari-Cauvery Link & Seeks More Krishna Water For Chennai
- CJP Leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Sent To Tihar Jail In 5-Day Judicial Custody
- Palakkad 'Mob Lynching' Case: Seven Arrested Over Killing Of Man Found Near Moolathara Dam
- CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka And Ajinkya Shinde Arrested; To Be Produced Before Magistrate
- Punjab Drug Activist Parvinder Singh Jhotta Murder: Main Shooter Ashwani Arrested In Rajasthan
- Rahul Gandhi Vows To 'Reclaim' Jantar Mantar, Slams Das, Ranka's Arrest: 'Act Of Cowardice'
- NEET Paper Leak Case: CBI Files Final Chargesheet, Finds No Role Of Govt, NTA Officials
- CJP Leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Lodged In Separate Tihar Jail Cells
- ‘Police Beat Us, Called Us Touts’: Rahul Gandhi Brings Protesters On Camera
- UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav’s 3 Rebel MLAs Join BJP Ahead Of Assembly Elections
- Rahul Gandhi, Opposition Leaders’ Plea Against Gyanesh Kumar Registered; SC Hearing Likely On Oct 26
- BJP Leader Ramesh Yadav Held Hostage, Rs 50 Lakh Looted At Kanpur Farmhouse
- Will Ajay Rai Quit Congress Ahead Of UP Polls? Leader Drops Big Hints Amid Speculation
- Cong Alleges Liquor Scam In MP, Asks PM To Order Probe If He Is Not Shielding Corruption
- Delhi Makes Aadhaar Verification Mandatory For Electricity Subsidy Benefits
- Panic As Fire Breaks Out At Restaurant In Delhi’s Jafrabad, People Jump From Window
- Is Foreign Role Behind CJP Protest? 4,000 Social Media Posts Under Security Agencies’ Scanner
- AIADMK Sends Legal Notice To TN Minister Nirmal Kumar, Seeking Apology And Rs 1 Crore In Damages
- Karnataka Drought-Hit Taluks Rise To 226, State To Seek Centre’s Relief
International News
- Houthi Attacks Target Saudi Arabia: Aramco Complex Hit, Riyadh Reports Injuries
- India-US Trade Deal Nears ‘Landing Point’, Jaishankar Says Talks Continue To Iron Out Differences
- Diaspora Groups In UK Convene ‘Emergency Protest’ In Solidarity With Delhi Protests
- Pope Leo XIV Has Lung Cancer, Vatican Says; Lower Lobe Of Right Lung Removed In Surgery
- Marco Rubio To Visit India Next Week, Jamnagar On Itinerary; Second Visit In 5 Months
- Saudi National Arrested For Planting Recording Device At OpenAI San Francisco Office
- Netanyahu Urged Trump To Strike Iran Before US, Israel Elections? US Officials Split, Report Says
Business News
- Share Markets Wary Amid Rising Oil Prices: Sensex Tests 73,050, Nifty Down 50 Points
- IPO Rules: SEBI Allows 50% Change In Fresh Issue Size For Eligible Companies Till March 2027
- Sugar Prices Up Nearly Rs 1,000 Per Quintal: Centre Releases 1.4 Mn Tonne Quota Before Diwali
- Wholesale Inflation At 11.39%: Fuel, Food, And Factory Prices All Climb In September
- Hyundai Bayon Vs Creta Vs Venue: Key Differences In Design, Features And Engines
- Toyota Glanza Facelift Launch: New Features, Engine Options And Price Explained
- Rupee Rises 1.5% In Two Sessions: How RBI Measures Are Curbing Dollar Demand
Sports News
- Shikhar Dhawan Furious, Threatens Legal Action Against T20 League
- Sachin Tendulkar's 3 Records That Even Virat Kohli And Joe Root May Never Break
- How Much Will Delhi Capitals Pay Yuvraj Singh For IPL 2027? Check Salary
- MS Dhoni To Miss IPL 2027? CSK Finally Breaks Silence
- ICC Player Of The Month Award: How Much Money Do Winners Get?
- MI Legend Becomes Shah Rukh Khan's Neighbour, Buys Luxury Home In Dubai
- Big Delay In India's Squad Announcement For New Zealand Tour, Here's Why
- Pak Skipper Sahibzada Farhan Surpasses Abhishek Sharma In Major T20I Record
- The Only Indian Captain With A 100% Win Record! Know His 3 Major Records
- Indian Cricketers Shower Love On Gautam Gambhir
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When Dr S Radhakrishnan Met John F Kennedy — US Embassy Shares Images From 1963 Visit
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