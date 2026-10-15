India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaCentre Apologises To SC For Internet Shutdown In Delhi, Seeks Nod For Ban In Emergencies

Centre Apologises To SC For Internet Shutdown In Delhi, Seeks Nod For Ban In Emergencies

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan has tendered an unconditional apology to the Supreme Court over the suspension of cellular internet services in parts of Delhi during protests on October 10.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 15 Oct 2026 09:49 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Home Secretary apologized, defending internet shutdown for maintaining public order.
  • Supreme Court issued contempt notices for violating its internet access order.
  • Secretary requested court modification, allowing future justified internet shutdowns.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan has tendered an unconditional apology to the Supreme Court over the suspension of cellular internet services in parts of Delhi during protests on October 10. However, in an affidavit filed in response to a contempt notice, he defended the decision, saying the shutdown was necessary to maintain public order and prevent disturbances in the national capital.

In his four-page affidavit, filed late on Wednesday night, Mohan said the suspension of cellular internet services within a 4-km radius of Raisina Hills, from 10 pm on October 9 to 10 pm on October 10, was a proportionate measure given the circumstances.

The affidavit comes after the Supreme Court issued contempt notices on October 11 to Mohan, Delhi Police Commissioner and the chairperson of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) over the alleged violation of its earlier order. The court had directed that internet facilities should function without hindrance.

Home Secretary Defends Internet Suspension

Mohan said the Delhi Police’s request to suspend cellular internet services had been examined and found justified in view of the situation and the need to prevent any disturbance to public order.

“The suspension was confined to cellular internet services and did not extend to non-cellular internet services or telecommunication services such as wi-fi and broadband,” he said in the affidavit.

He argued that suspending internet services for a limited period and within a defined geographical area, subject to statutory safeguards, was a recognised measure to maintain public order in appropriate circumstances.

Seeks Modification Of Supreme Court Order

The Home Secretary has requested the Supreme Court to modify its October 11 order to allow internet services to be suspended in situations where authorities consider such action necessary, provided it is strictly in accordance with the law and applicable statutory requirements.

The request seeks to clarify the scope of the court’s direction that internet facilities should remain unhindered, while allowing for limited suspensions under legally prescribed safeguards.

The contempt proceedings stem from the restrictions imposed around Raisina Hills during protests on October 10, which were thwarted by Delhi Police. The Supreme Court issued notices to the three senior officials the following day over the alleged breach of its earlier directions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan apologize to the Supreme Court?

He apologized for the suspension of cellular internet services in parts of Delhi during October 10 protests. He maintained the shutdown was necessary to maintain public order.

What was the specific duration and area of the internet suspension?

Cellular internet services were suspended within a 4-km radius of Raisina Hills. This occurred from 10 pm on October 9 to 10 pm on October 10.

Why did the Supreme Court issue contempt notices?

Contempt notices were issued over the alleged violation of its earlier order. The court had directed that internet facilities should function without hindrance.

What kind of internet services were affected by the suspension?

The suspension was confined only to cellular internet services. Non-cellular services like Wi-Fi and broadband were not affected.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 15 Oct 2026 09:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Internet Shutdown DELHI NEWS SUpreme COurt
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Ankita Bhandari’s Parents Detained At India Gate Over Dushyant Gautam’s Governor Appointment
Ankita Bhandari’s Parents Detained At India Gate Over Dushyant Gautam’s Governor Appointment
India
Hold panchayat polls in UP within 3 months: HC to state poll body
Hold panchayat polls in UP within 3 months: HC to state poll body
India
SC to hear on Oct 15 plea filed by Rahul Gandhi, others on SIR issue
SC to hear on Oct 15 plea filed by Rahul Gandhi, others on SIR issue
India
U'khand Congress MLA threatens self-immolation over 'phone hacking'
U'khand Congress MLA threatens self-immolation over 'phone hacking'
Advertisement

Videos

Lucknow Murder Case: Shraddha Dubey’s Car Found Abandoned Near Nepal Border
US-Iran Tensions: American Forces Destroy Suspected Iranian Surveillance Boat
Ankita Bhandari Case: Ankita’s Family Released After Late-Night Police Detention
Supreme Court Showdown: Four SIR-Related Cases Against Election Commission Set for Hearing
UP Politics: Three Rebel SP MLAs Officially Join BJP Ahead Of 2027 Elections
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget