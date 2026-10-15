Centre Apologises To SC For Internet Shutdown In Delhi, Seeks Nod For Ban In Emergencies

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Home Secretary apologized, defending internet shutdown for maintaining public order.

Supreme Court issued contempt notices for violating its internet access order.

Secretary requested court modification, allowing future justified internet shutdowns.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan has tendered an unconditional apology to the Supreme Court over the suspension of cellular internet services in parts of Delhi during protests on October 10. However, in an affidavit filed in response to a contempt notice, he defended the decision, saying the shutdown was necessary to maintain public order and prevent disturbances in the national capital.

In his four-page affidavit, filed late on Wednesday night, Mohan said the suspension of cellular internet services within a 4-km radius of Raisina Hills, from 10 pm on October 9 to 10 pm on October 10, was a proportionate measure given the circumstances.

The affidavit comes after the Supreme Court issued contempt notices on October 11 to Mohan, Delhi Police Commissioner and the chairperson of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) over the alleged violation of its earlier order. The court had directed that internet facilities should function without hindrance.

Home Secretary Defends Internet Suspension

Mohan said the Delhi Police’s request to suspend cellular internet services had been examined and found justified in view of the situation and the need to prevent any disturbance to public order.

“The suspension was confined to cellular internet services and did not extend to non-cellular internet services or telecommunication services such as wi-fi and broadband,” he said in the affidavit.

He argued that suspending internet services for a limited period and within a defined geographical area, subject to statutory safeguards, was a recognised measure to maintain public order in appropriate circumstances.

Seeks Modification Of Supreme Court Order

The Home Secretary has requested the Supreme Court to modify its October 11 order to allow internet services to be suspended in situations where authorities consider such action necessary, provided it is strictly in accordance with the law and applicable statutory requirements.

The request seeks to clarify the scope of the court’s direction that internet facilities should remain unhindered, while allowing for limited suspensions under legally prescribed safeguards.

The contempt proceedings stem from the restrictions imposed around Raisina Hills during protests on October 10, which were thwarted by Delhi Police. The Supreme Court issued notices to the three senior officials the following day over the alleged breach of its earlier directions.