Patna School Timings Changed Due To Severe Cold, Check New Timings Here

The Patna district administration has once again revised school timings to minimise health risks to children, especially during early morning hours. Considering the cold wave conditions across Bihar, which has intensified over the last few week, the Patna district administration has once again revised school timings to minimise health risks to children, especially during early morning hours.

The fresh order was issued by the District Magistrate, Patna, on Friday and will remain in force from December 20 to December 25. As per the directive, all government and private schools in the district, including pre-schools and Anganwadi centres, will now function between 10:00 am and 3:30 pm.

Officials said the decision was taken after reviewing weather conditions and keeping in mind the vulnerability of children to extreme cold, low temperatures and dense fog.

Cold Wave Forces Fresh Revision In Operation

The latest revision comes barely a day after the administration had ordered schools to operate from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm between December 19 and 25. However, a sharp drop in temperatures and worsening visibility due to persistent fog prompted authorities to reassess the situation and further delay school opening hours.

On Friday, Patna and several other districts woke up to thick fog and near-zero visibility, with no sunshine throughout the day. Minimum temperatures in many parts of Bihar hovered around 10 degrees Celsius, while some areas reported even lower readings due to strong cold winds.

Dry Weather In Most Parts Of State

According to the India Meteorological Department, dry weather is expected to prevail over most parts of the state for the next three days, but winds blowing at speeds of up to 30 kmph are likely to intensify the chill factor.

Apart from school timing changes, district administrations across Bihar have issued advisories urging residents to take precautions against cold-related illnesses. People have been advised to avoid unnecessary early morning outings, ensure adequate protection for children and the elderly, and use warm clothing.

Night Shelters Accomodation For Homeless

In some districts, night shelter arrangements for the homeless have also been strengthened. Officials indicated that if temperatures continue to fall or fog conditions worsen, a complete closure of schools may be considered in the coming days. The situation is being monitored closely, and further restrictions may be imposed depending on weather updates.

