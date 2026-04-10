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School Assembly News Headlines Today April 10, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, April 10, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- MP News: Toddler Falls Into 60-Foot Borewell In Ujjain; Rescue Operation Underway
- Fire Breaks Out At Mumbai Airport Terminal1 After Short Circuit
- Video Of Samay Raina’s Parents Celebrating ‘Still Alive’ Success Goes Viral
- West Bengal Election 2026: AIMIM Ends Alliance With Humayun Kabir Amid Viral Video Row, To Go Solo
- Amritpal Mehron, main accused in social media influencer's killing, being brought back to Punjab from UAE: Sources
- HC grants bail to preacher Rampal in 2014 violence case, directs him not to promote 'mob mentality'
- Bangladeshi woman held in Haridwar for illegal stay; man arrested for sheltering her
- Flight Ticket Rules For Kids: Age Limit, Infant Travel Policy & ID Requirements Explained
- Sasmit Patra Quits As Leader Of BJD Parliamentary Party In Rajya Sabha
- India-US Trade Talks Gain Momentum as Delegation Set to Visit Washington This Month
- Nitish Kumar to Take Rajya Sabha Oath Tomorrow; Resigns as Bihar CM April 14
- Bangladesh Discusses Hasina's Extradition, Bilateral Ties During Foreign Minister's Maiden Visit To India
- 'Quran Forbids It': Congress Councillors In Indore Refuse To Sing Vande Mataram
- ‘Women Placed Higher Than Men’: Centre Defends Sabarimala Stand In SC
- Military Theaterisation Will Impact India's External Relations, Coordination Is Key
- Mid-Air Scare! Air India's Mumbai To Bengaluru Flight Returns After Engine Stall, ‘PAN PAN’ Alert Issued
International News
- 'Can't Be Tolerated': Netanyahu Slams Pak's 'Outrageous' Post Calling Israel 'Evil, Curse For Humanity'
- Trump Warns Iran Over Hormuz Toll As Mojtaba Khamenei Hints 'New Stage' In Strait Management Strategy
- Hezbollah Chief's Nephew Killed In Israeli Strike
- What Is Iran’s Plan For Strait Of Hormuz And Why It May Not Be Accepted Globally
- Iran Ceasefire In Jeopardy As Tehran Warns Israel Over Lebanon Strikes: 'Puts Talks At Risk'
- ‘Women Placed Higher Than Men’: Centre Defends Sabarimala Stand In SC
- Melania Trump Denies Epstein Links, Calls Allegations Defamatory; Seeks Hearing For Survivors
- 'Bibi Will Go Low-Key On Lebanon': Trump Speaks With Netanyahu Amid Tensions Over Fragile Iran Ceasefire
- Indian-Origin ‘Ketamine Queen’ Gets 15-Year Sentence For Supplying Matthew Perry Drugs
- Melania Trump Denies Epstein Links, Calls Allegations Defamatory; Seeks Hearing For Survivors
- Netanyahu Orders Direct Talks With Lebanon Likely In US Next Week
- Iran Signals Distrust In Pakistan, Supreme Leader Rules Out War, Vows To Defend Rights
- Hungarians Seek New EU Policy, Maintain Hard Line On Ukraine
- Lebanon Seeks Pakistan’s Support To Halt Israeli Attacks Ahead Of US-Iran Talks
- Islamabad Turns Into A Fortress Ahead of US-Iran Talks; Massive Security Lockdown
- India finalising agreement to supply oil, gas to Mauritius amid West Asia crisis: Jaishankar
- Iranian Delegation Arrives in Islamabad Tonight for Peace Talks with Pakistan
Business News
- Markets Likely To Open Higher, GIFT Nifty Gains Amid US-Iran Ceasefire Watch
- A Gen Z’s Guide To Building A Balanced Portfolio In An Uncertain Environment
- The Problem Of Too Many Credit Cards: Here’s How Multiple Cards Can Make Or Break Your CIBIL Score
- IndiGo Shares Hit 10% Upper Circuit As Crude Oil Prices Fall Sharply
- Adani Group Bets Big On Odisha: Rs 33,081 Crore Push Across Data, Power, Cement Sectors
- World Bank ups India's FY27 GDP growth projections to 6.6 pc; flags Middle-East crisis uncertainty
- Stock Markets Crash As Sensex Falls Over 900 Points, Nifty Closes Above 23,700
- Adityanath reviews GeM procurement, praises UP's policy on transparency and efficiency
- Dalal Street Welcomes US-Iran Ceasefire: Sensex Roars 3,000 Points, Nifty Near 24k
- BMW India Leads Sales Race, Plans More Launches Despite Slowdown
Sports News
- LSG skipper Pant credits Mukul's heroics for win over KKR
- KKR vs LSG Highlights: Mukul Choudhary's Heroic Knock Seals 3-Wicket Win For LSG Against KKR
- On-Field Heat! Avesh Khan's Explosive Reaction Stuns Rinku Singh
- MS Dhoni Out Of IPL 2026? Fans Worried After 'Only Jogging' Update
- David Warner Out From PSL 2026 Match; Karachi Kings Appoint New Captain
- Rohit Sharma To Make Netflix ‘Acting Debut’, Internet Calls It ‘The HITMAN Show’
- KKR vs LSG Erupts In Umpiring Controversy Involving Finn Allen And Digvesh Rathi
- IPL 2026: Highest-Paid Players In Kolkata Knight Riders
- Palash Muchhal Latest Instagram Story Amid Patch Up, Wedding Reports With Smriti Mandhana
- Shubman Gill Slapped With Rs 12 Lakh Fine Despite Gujarat Titans’ Victory Over Delhi
- IPL 2026 Match Today - Pitch Report, Kolkata Weather Update And Predicted Playing 11
- Babar Azam’s ‘PSL Peace Dove’ Backfires As US-Iran Truce Collapses Mid-Match
- Journalist Puts Babar Azam On Spot: 'Kohli Finishes Matches, You Don't'
- 'Fixing Allegations' Shake Bangladesh Cricket Board; Election Irregularities Exposed
- BCCI Cracks Down On IPL Players: New Rule Bans Field Entry!
- Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In Tears After Dismissal Against MI; Bat Slam Goes Viral
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