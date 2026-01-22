RSSB Grade 4 Final Answer Key 2026 Released At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Here

RSSB Grade 4 Final Answer Key 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Rajasthan Grade IV final answer key 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now view the answer key on the official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

This recruitment process aims to fill 53,749 Grade IV posts across various state government departments.

The answer keys have been released in downloadable PDF format, with separate keys for exams held in the morning and evening shifts. Candidates must ensure they download the key that matches their exam date and shift to verify their responses accurately.

The publication of the final answer key plays a key role in ensuring transparency and fairness in the selection process. Candidates are advised to download the answer key and keep a copy for future reference.

RSSB Grade 4 Final Answer Key 2026: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official RSSB website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Answer Key” or “Latest Notifications” section.

Step 3: Find and select the link labelled ‘Rajasthan Grade 4 Final Answer Key 2026’.

Step 4: Choose the correct answer key for your exam date and shift (morning or evening).

Step 5: The answer key will open as a PDF file. Download it and keep a copy for future reference.

Direct Link to Check - RSSB Grade 4 Final Answer Key 2026

RSSB Grade 4 Exam 2026:

The Grade 4 examination was conducted on 19, 20, and 21 September 2025 at numerous test centres across Rajasthan. The recruitment drive covered several districts and was organised to fill 53,749 Grade 4 posts in various state government departments. A large number of candidates appeared for the exam, making it one of the major state-level recruitment exercises of the year.

Once the results were declared, the Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025–26 merit list became the basis for candidate selection. This merit list is valid for a fixed duration, typically up to one year from the date of its release, or until the next recruitment cycle begins, whichever comes first. During this period, appointments and related administrative procedures are carried out based on the merit list.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI