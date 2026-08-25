RRB NTPC UG Result 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the RRB NTPC UG 2026 result on its regional official websites. Candidates who appeared for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) undergraduate examination can now check whether they have qualified for the next stage online through their respective regional websites.

The result has been made available in the form of a list containing the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for Computer-Based Test 2 (CBT-2). Candidates should visit the RRB regional website through which they applied and check the results carefully.

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The NTPC UG examination was held in multiple phases this year. Some candidates appeared on May 7 and May 9, while the remaining candidates took the examination between May 13 and May 20, 2026, at examination centres across the country.

RRB NTPC UG 2026 CBT-2 Qualifiers List Released

According to the official announcement, RRB has published the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for CBT-2. The shortlist allows candidates to determine whether they have cleared the first stage and are eligible to appear for the next examination.

Candidates should use their roll number to check the list and confirm their qualifying status. The result has been published on the regional RRB websites, so candidates are advised to check the website applicable to their application.

The board has also provided an important update regarding individual scorecards.

RRB NTPC UG Scorecard 2026: Check Release Date

Candidates who have been waiting for their individual marks and other result-related details will be able to access their RRB NTPC UG 2026 scorecards from August 26 at 5 PM.

The scorecard link will be activated by the board on the regional websites. Once available, candidates should download their scorecard and carefully check the information mentioned on it.

Candidates are advised to retain a copy of the scorecard for future reference, particularly as the recruitment process moves towards the next stage.

RRB NTPC UG CBT-2 Exam Date 2026

RRB has also announced the tentative timeline for the next stage of the recruitment examination. The RRB NTPC UG CBT-2 exam is expected to be conducted in the third week of September 2026.

The examination will be held for candidates who have qualified for CBT-2 under CEN 07/2025.

Candidates should note the timeline for the release of travel and examination-related information. The city intimation slip is scheduled to be issued 10 days before the examination, while candidates will receive their call letters four days before the scheduled exam date.

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What Happens After RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result?

The RRB NTPC recruitment process consists of multiple stages. These include CBT-1, CBT-2, CBAT or typing skill test, document verification, and a medical examination, wherever applicable.

Candidates who qualify for the relevant stage will progress further in the recruitment process. The current list of candidates shortlisted for CBT-2 has been released provisionally. RRB retains the right to cancel a candidate's candidature if any discrepancy is identified at a later stage.

Therefore, qualifying in the current list does not remove the requirement to satisfy the eligibility and other conditions prescribed by the recruitment board.

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