Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationRRB NTPC Recruitment 2026: Registration Deadline Extended; Apply By Dec 4

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2026: Registration Deadline Extended; Apply By Dec 4

RRB extends NTPC UG 2026 application deadline to December 4; fee payment open till December 6 for 3,058 vacancies. Check here how to apply.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 28 Nov 2025 01:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards have extended the application deadline for the RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026. Candidates interested in applying for various Undergraduate NTPC posts can access the application form through the direct link available on their respective regional RRB websites. 

The previous deadline to apply was 27 November, but it has now been extended to 4 December. Candidates can pay the application fee until 6 December.  

This recruitment drive aims to fill 3,058 vacancies, including 2,424 posts for Commercial-cum-Ticket Clerk, 394 for Accounts Clerk-cum-Typist, 163 for Junior Clerk-cum-Typist, and 77 for Trains Clerk. 

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: Application Fee 

The application fee for candidates belonging to PwBD, Female, Transgender, Ex-Servicemen, SC, ST, Minority Communities, or Economically Backward Class categories is Rs 250. For all other applicants who do not fall under these fee concession groups, the fee is Rs 500. 

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: How to Apply 

Step 1: Visit your regional RRB website. 

Step 2: Click on the “RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026” link on the homepage. 

Step 3: Register yourself on the new page. 

Step 4: Log in to your account using your registered details. 

Step 5: Fill in the application form and complete the fee payment. 

Step 6: Submit the form and download the confirmation page. 

Step 7: Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference. 

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: Documents Required 

Candidates applying for the RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 should keep a few important documents ready in advance. These include their Aadhaar Card, a recent passport-size photograph, and a scanned copy of their signature.  

Applicants belonging to reserved categories must also have their caste certificate, while those applying under the EWS category should ensure they have a valid income certificate. Having these documents prepared beforehand will help make the application process smooth and hassle-free. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Also read
Published at : 28 Nov 2025 01:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
RRB NTPC RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4–5 For 23rd Annual India–Russia Summit
Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4–5 For 23rd Annual India–Russia Summit
Cities
Kapil Sharma Cafe Firing: Delhi Police Arrest Goldy Dhillon Gang Member; Chinese PX-3 Pistol Seized
Kapil Sharma Cafe Firing: Delhi Police Arrest Goldy Dhillon Gang Member; Chinese PX-3 Pistol Seized
World
Trump Orders 'Rigorous' Review Of Immigration Visas As National Guard Soldier Dies After Attack
Trump Orders 'Rigorous' Review Of Immigration Visas As National Guard Soldier Dies After Attack
Cities
Cyclone 'Ditwah' To Bring Heavy Rain In TN, Andhra & Puducherry Today; IMD Issues Alert
Cyclone 'Ditwah' To Bring Heavy Rain In TN, Andhra & Puducherry Today; IMD Issues Alert
Advertisement

Videos

Kurla Warehouse Fire: Massive Blaze Guts Scraping Unit, Area Evacuated, No Casualties
Breaking: Rape Accused Salman admitted to JP Hospital After Being Shot in Leg in Police Encounter
Pakistan: Protests Intensify as CM Afridi Again Denied Meeting Imran Khan at Adiala Jail
Breaking: Raisen Rape Case Accused Salman Arrested After Encounter, Shot in Leg
Breaking: Administration Reviews BLO Performance, Offers Rewards For Timely Completion
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Bangladesh Should Have Inclusive Elections In Feb Else Aug 5 Will Continue To Haunt
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget