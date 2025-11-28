RRB NTPC Recruitment 2026: Registration Deadline Extended; Apply By Dec 4

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards have extended the application deadline for the RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026. Candidates interested in applying for various Undergraduate NTPC posts can access the application form through the direct link available on their respective regional RRB websites.

The previous deadline to apply was 27 November, but it has now been extended to 4 December. Candidates can pay the application fee until 6 December.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 3,058 vacancies, including 2,424 posts for Commercial-cum-Ticket Clerk, 394 for Accounts Clerk-cum-Typist, 163 for Junior Clerk-cum-Typist, and 77 for Trains Clerk.

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

The application fee for candidates belonging to PwBD, Female, Transgender, Ex-Servicemen, SC, ST, Minority Communities, or Economically Backward Class categories is Rs 250. For all other applicants who do not fall under these fee concession groups, the fee is Rs 500.

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit your regional RRB website.

Step 2: Click on the “RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Register yourself on the new page.

Step 4: Log in to your account using your registered details.

Step 5: Fill in the application form and complete the fee payment.

Step 6: Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Step 7: Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: Documents Required

Candidates applying for the RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026 should keep a few important documents ready in advance. These include their Aadhaar Card, a recent passport-size photograph, and a scanned copy of their signature.

Applicants belonging to reserved categories must also have their caste certificate, while those applying under the EWS category should ensure they have a valid income certificate. Having these documents prepared beforehand will help make the application process smooth and hassle-free.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI