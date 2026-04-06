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HomeEducationResultsUP Board Result 2026 Soon: Class 10, 12 Results Expected By This Date; Key Updates On Marks & Practical Exams

UP Board Result 2026 Soon: Class 10, 12 Results Expected By This Date; Key Updates On Marks & Practical Exams

UP Board Result 2026 expected soon. Check Class 10, 12 result date, direct link, SMS, DigiLocker steps and latest UPMSP updates here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 09:31 AM (IST)

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has completed the Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) board examinations for 2026, conducted between February 18 and March 12. The evaluation process, involving nearly 3 crore answer sheets, concluded on April 4, bringing students one step closer to their results. 

Over 52 lakh students who appeared for the exams are now eagerly awaiting the announcement. With key formalities underway, the board is expected to release the results soon. 

Searches for “UP Board result kab aayega” and “UPMSP result direct link” are trending. Here’s how to check your marks instantly and download your marksheet.

UP Board Result 2026 Date & Latest Update 

The board has instructed schools to upload internal assessment marks within the given deadline of April 6 and 7. Schools failing to complete this process within the timeline will bear full responsibility. 

Meanwhile, students who were unable to appear for their Intermediate practical exams have been granted another chance. These candidates can take their practical exams on April 9 and 10 under the supervision of teachers appointed by regional offices. Students must attend as scheduled to avoid academic setbacks. 

Once internal marks submission and pending practical exams are completed, the board will prepare the final results. Based on the current timeline, UP Board Class 10 and 12 results are likely to be announced between April 20 and April 30. The official confirmation is expected soon. 

UP Board Result 2026 Direct Link: How to Check Online 

Students will be able to access their results online by following these steps: 

Step 1: Visit the official website: upmsp.edu.in 

Step 2: Click on the relevant link for Class 10 or Class 12 results. 

Step 3: Enter your roll number. 

Step 4: Submit the details. 

Step 5: View your results on the screen. 

Step 6: Download and save the marksheet for future reference 

Note: Students should keep their roll numbers handy and monitor official updates regularly. 

UP Board Result 2026 via SMS & DigiLocker 

Apart from the website, students can also check their results via SMS. Open the messaging app and type: 

For Class 10: UP10 Roll Number 

For Class 12: UP12 Roll Number 

Send the message to the number provided by the board. 

Results will also be accessible through DigiLocker. Students need to log in using their mobile number or security PIN. New users can register with their Aadhaar number. After logging in, navigate to the marksheet section, select UP Board, enter the required details, and download the document.  

Details Mentioned on UP Board Marksheet 2026 

The UP Board Result 2026 will include essential details such as class, student’s name, roll number, parents’ names, school and district code, group code, subject-wise theory and practical marks, total marks, maximum marks, and result status or division. 

As the result date approaches, students are advised to stay alert and rely only on official platforms for accurate updates. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 09:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News UP Board Result 2026 UP Board Marksheet 2026 UP Board Result 2026 Direct Link UP Board Class 10 And 12 Results
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