School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Himanta Biswa Sarma Responds To Congress ‘Three Passports’ Claim, Calls It Fabricated

PM’s ‘Maha Jungleraj’ Jibe At Mamata, TMC Hits Back With ‘Desperate Election Rhetoric’

Amit Shah Goes All Out In Kerala: ‘Vote For Jobs, Not Left-Congress Rule’

Modern, Elegant & Aesthetic: Inside Indian Railways’ New Amrit Bharat Coaches

Akshay Kumar Cutouts With Lanterns Take Over Delhi, Jaipur Before Bhooth Bangla Trailer Launch

Sunanda Sharma’s FIRST Reaction After Ghaziabad Concert Incident, Says ‘There’s A Manner…’

Samay Raina Drops Comedy Special ‘Still Alive’ Teaser; Uses Ranveer Allahbadia’s Latent Clip

Three arrested after 3 men die from consuming 'poisonous' liquor in UP's Bahraich

Bengal SIR: Tribunal orders Cong candidate's name to be reinstated in supplementary roll

West Asia crisis: Iranian foreign minister dials EAM Jaishankar

BJP plotted Malda unrest, PM should stop peddling falsehood: TMC

Prakash Raj Reacts After PM Modi Claims ‘Congress Is Spreading Lies’ About Dhurandhar, Kashmir Files, Kerala Story

No Car, Assets Decline From Rs 59 Lakh To Rs 24 Lakh: A Look At Suvendu Adhikari’s Affidavit

TVK Chief Vijay Files Fresh Affidavit, Declares Two Pending Criminal Cases

'Cong Will Punish Accused In Zubeen Garg Case In 100 Days': Rahul Gandhi's Poll Promise For Assam

West Bengal Elections: BJP Candidate Suffers Head Injury In Road Crash In Cooch Behar

International News

F-15 Airman Sent 3 Word Message Before Rescue; US Almost Left It Unanswered-Here’s Why

‘If They Don’t Make A Deal, I’ll Blow Everything Up’: Trump Sets Tuesday 8 PM ET Deadline For Iran

Iran Shares Khamenei’s 1980 Image At Wreckage Of US Aircraft, Says ‘History Repeats Itself'

Iran’s Retaliatory Strikes Hit Bahrain, Kuwait Petrochemical Sites, Escalation Warning Issued

‘Open The F-ing Strait’: Trump Warns Hell For Iran, Threatens Strikes On Power Plants

Iran Claims It Destroyed US C-130 Aircraft And Black Hawk Helicopters In Isfahan

France Sees Anti-Racism Rally As New Mayor Bally Bagayoko Faces Attacks

Rising Tensions: US-Israel Airstrike Hits Tehran University, Trump Issues Final 24-Hour Warning

US-Iran Tensions Escalate Amid Repeated Deadlines and Strong Retaliation

Iran Expands Attacks Across Gulf, Oil Facilities Hit as War Intensifies

US Deploys Most Lethal Long-Range Missiles Against Iran After Trump's 'Stone Age' Threat

Middle East conflict: Iran Strikes Bahrain, Kuwait, and Israel as Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Behind Enemy Lines: The Daring U.S. Marine Mission That Saved Pilot Scott O'Grady

Trump Issues Final Ultimatum to Iran as War Tensions Reach Critical Point

US “Mission Impossible” in Iran Amid Drone Clash and Missile Escalation

NASA's Artemis II Crew Captures First-Ever Full View Of Moon's Mysterious Orientale Basin

‘Nawaz Sharif Appreciated His Role In Dhurandhar 2,’ Claims Pakistani Journalist

Business News

Adani Ports Crosses 500 Million Tonnes, Gautam Adani Charts Next Big Leap

No Property, Limited Assets: Raghav Chadha’s Net Worth Revealed

Rs 12.75 Lakh Income Misses Marginal Relief: Small Salary Jump That Changes Your Tax Game

Dunkin' Donuts To Exit India As Jubilant FoodWorks Ends Franchise Deal By 2026

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Revealed: How It Stacks Up Against Kushaq

US Slaps 100% Tariff On Patented Drug Imports: What It Means For India

Govt Puts 60% Free Airline Seat Rule On Hold: What It Means For Passengers

Crude Oil Surges Above $110 As Trump Signals Potential Military Action On Iran

RBI To Stay Cautious? Oil Shock, War Impact In Focus Ahead Of MPC Meet

Govt Waives Customs Duty On Key Petrochemicals Till June 30 Amid West Asia Crisis

LPG Crackdown: HPCL Suspends 10 Dealers As Govt Warns Against Hoarding

Sports News

RCB vs CSK Highlights: Bengaluru Run Riot, Chennai Still Winless In IPL 2026

Arshdeep Singh’s Viral Snapchat Story Holding A Girl’s Hand Sparks Buzz, Internet Reacts

Sanjiv Goenka's Emotional Reaction As LSG Seal First IPL 2026 Victory

MS Dhoni To Take Over As CSK Head Coach? Zaheer Khan Weighs In

Tim David Carnage! RCB Post Massive 250 Against CSK In IPL 2026

Rishabh Pant Goes Air-Borne To Dismiss Klaasen During SRH vs LSG Match

History Made! Mohammed Shami Overtakes Siraj With Landmark Feat In SRH vs LSG

Ex-KKR Star's Bold Claim On Virat Kohli: 'He Hasn't Played Much'

Ravi Shastri's 'B*lls Of Steel' Remark About Riyan Parag Goes Viral

Rishabh Pant Pulls Off Unreal Catch With Last-Second Dive In IPL 2026

Hardik Pandya Return Update: MI Captain Set For IPL 2026 Comeback Soon

IPL 2026: Klaasen, Reddy Rescue SRH After Top-Order Collapse vs LSG

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