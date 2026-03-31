The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has officially announced the Class 12 results for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams. Students who appeared for the examinations can now access their scores through the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Direct Link to Check Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2026

This year saw a massive participation, with nearly 8.5 lakh students registering for the exams. Out of these, around 8.2 lakh candidates successfully appeared. The Arts stream accounted for the highest number of students, with nearly 6 lakh candidates, followed by approximately 2.3 lakh in science and over 30,000 in Commerce.

The RBSE Class 12 examinations for the academic session 2025–2026 were conducted between February 12 and March 11, 2026, across various centres in the state.

How to Check RBSE 12th Result 2026 Online (Step-by-Step Guide)

Students can easily view their Rajasthan Board Class 12 results by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official Rajasthan Board website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link labelled “Senior Secondary Result 2026”

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the login field

Step 4: Click on the Submit button

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the provisional marksheet and take a printout for future use

Stream-Wise Pass Percentage: Arts, Science, Commerce Performance

The Arts stream has recorded a pass percentage of 97.54 per cent. With this, Arts has emerged as one of the best-performing streams this year.

In the Science stream, a total of 2,87,068 students appeared for the examination. Among them, 1,46,644 boys and 98,636 girls successfully cleared the exams. The pass percentage for boys stands at 97.02 per cent, while girls have outperformed with a pass rate of 98.34 per cent. Overall, the Science stream recorded a pass percentage of 97.52 per cent.

According to official data, the overall performance this year has seen a slight dip compared to the previous year. The pass percentage stands at 97.54 per cent for Arts, 98.50 per cent for Commerce, and 97.52 per cent for Science.

RBSE 12th Result 2026 Rechecking & Supplementary Exam Details

After the declaration of the RBSE Class 12 Result 2026, students will be provided with the options of scrutiny and supplementary examinations. Those who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-checking within 24 hours of the result declaration. Additionally, students who fail in one or two subjects may appear for supplementary examinations. The schedule for these exams is expected to be announced soon, allowing students to continue their studies without losing an academic year.

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