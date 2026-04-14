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HomeEducationMP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026 On April 15 At 11 AM, Check Official Link, And Steps To Download Scorecard

MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026 On April 15 At 11 AM, Check Official Link, And Steps To Download Scorecard

MP Board Result 2026 declared April 15 at 11 AM. Check Class 10, 12 result direct link, official websites, SMS steps and download marksheet guide.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 09:23 AM (IST)

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has officially announced that the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2026 will be released on April 15 at 11 AM. Students who appeared in the examinations will be able to check their scores online once the result link is activated. 

The result will be published after a press conference, following which the official portals will begin hosting the scorecards. Students are advised to keep their roll number and application number ready to avoid delays on the result day. 

Official Websites to Check MP Board Result 2026 

Once declared, students can access their marksheets through the official websites: 

mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in, and mpbse.mponline.gov.in. 

After the result is released, a direct link for Class 10 and Class 12 results will be made available on the homepage. Due to heavy traffic, students may experience slow loading, so patience is advised while accessing the portal. 

How to Download MPBSE Marksheet Online Step by Step 

Students can follow these steps to download their result: 

Step 1: Visit the official website: mpbse.nic.in or mpbse.mponline.gov.in 

Step 2: Click on “MP Board Class 10 Result 2026” or “Class 12 Result 2026” 

Step 3: Enter roll number and application number 

Step 4: Click on the submit button 

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen 

Step 6: Download and save the marksheet for future use 

Note: It is recommended to take a printout of the digital marksheet for admission and documentation purposes. 

MP Board Result 2026 via SMS – Alternative Method 

In case of website issues, students can also check their results through SMS: 

  • Open the messaging app on your phone 
  • For Class 10, type: MPBSE10 (space) Roll Number 
  • For Class 12, type: MPBSE12 (space) Roll Number 
  • Send it to 56263 

The result will be delivered to the registered mobile number 

This method is especially useful during peak traffic hours when websites may become slow. 

What Students Should Keep Ready Before Result Day 

Students are advised to regularly monitor official MPBSE websites for updates. The board has completed the examination process, and the results are now set to be released on the scheduled date and time. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 14 Apr 2026 09:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News MPBSE MP Board Result 2026 MP Board Class 12 Result 2026 MP Board Result 2026 Date MP Board Class 10 Result 2026 MP Board Result 2026 Date Announced MP Board Result 2026 Link MPBSE Class 10 And 12 Result 2026
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