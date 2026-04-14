The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has officially announced that the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2026 will be released on April 15 at 11 AM. Students who appeared in the examinations will be able to check their scores online once the result link is activated.

The result will be published after a press conference, following which the official portals will begin hosting the scorecards. Students are advised to keep their roll number and application number ready to avoid delays on the result day.

Official Websites to Check MP Board Result 2026

Once declared, students can access their marksheets through the official websites:

mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in, and mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

After the result is released, a direct link for Class 10 and Class 12 results will be made available on the homepage. Due to heavy traffic, students may experience slow loading, so patience is advised while accessing the portal.

How to Download MPBSE Marksheet Online Step by Step

Students can follow these steps to download their result:

Step 1: Visit the official website: mpbse.nic.in or mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on “MP Board Class 10 Result 2026” or “Class 12 Result 2026”

Step 3: Enter roll number and application number

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and save the marksheet for future use

Note: It is recommended to take a printout of the digital marksheet for admission and documentation purposes.

MP Board Result 2026 via SMS – Alternative Method

In case of website issues, students can also check their results through SMS:

Open the messaging app on your phone

For Class 10, type: MPBSE10 (space) Roll Number

For Class 12, type: MPBSE12 (space) Roll Number

Send it to 56263

The result will be delivered to the registered mobile number

This method is especially useful during peak traffic hours when websites may become slow.

What Students Should Keep Ready Before Result Day

Students are advised to regularly monitor official MPBSE websites for updates. The board has completed the examination process, and the results are now set to be released on the scheduled date and time.

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