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English NewsEducationPunjab Govt Schools To Launch AI Curriculum Next Month, Says Punjab Education Minister

Punjab Govt Schools To Launch AI Curriculum Next Month, Says Punjab Education Minister

Punjab Govt Schools will introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) Education to equip students with future- ready skills, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 11:33 AM (IST)

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Thursday announced that an AI curriculum will be introduced in all government schools across the state from next month.

Speaking at the 'Bright Minds Punjab 2026' programme at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan here, Bains said the government had been working on the AI initiative for the past year and was now ready to roll it out across government schools.

The event was attended by former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Education Secretary Sonali Giri, teachers and students.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 03 Jul 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
AI Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains Govt Schools PUNJAB
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