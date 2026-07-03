Punjab Govt Schools To Launch AI Curriculum Next Month, Says Punjab Education Minister

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Thursday announced that an AI curriculum will be introduced in all government schools across the state from next month.

Speaking at the 'Bright Minds Punjab 2026' programme at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan here, Bains said the government had been working on the AI initiative for the past year and was now ready to roll it out across government schools.

The event was attended by former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Education Secretary Sonali Giri, teachers and students.

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