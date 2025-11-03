Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





At the convocation ceremony of Patanjali University, President Droupadi Murmu conferred degrees upon students and inspired them with her words. Meanwhile, Baba Ramdev said that every student of Patanjali is a job creator.

The second convocation ceremony of Patanjali University was held, with President Droupadi Murmu attending as the chief guest. On this occasion, President Murmu awarded degrees and gold medals to the university’s bachelor’s, master’s, and research students. In her address, the President expressed happiness that 64 per cent of the gold medals this year were received by female students.

During her speech, President Murmu said, “It is these daughters of ours who are enhancing India’s pride and will play an important role in building a developed India.” She urged students to make perseverance, simplicity, and a sense of duty the foundation of their lives and to work hard like Bhagirath for the upliftment of society and the nation. The President also said that Patanjali University has made efforts to carry forward the tradition of Maharishi Patanjali in the fields of yoga, Ayurveda, and spirituality.

Patanjali’s Contribution to Yoga and Ayurveda is Unparalleled: Governor

Addressing the gathering, Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General (Retd.) Gurmit Singh described Patanjali University’s contribution in the fields of yoga and Ayurveda as unparalleled. He said, “Through yoga and Ayurveda, Patanjali has brought about a new revolution in the field of health.”

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also addressed the event and said, “The students of Patanjali University will play an important role in fulfilling the resolve of building the best Uttarakhand.” He reiterated the state government’s commitment to implementing the new education policy and making Uttarakhand a leader in research, innovation, and artificial intelligence.

Every Patanjali Student Is a Job Creator: Baba Ramdev

Chancellor of Patanjali University and yoga guru Swami Ramdev said, “Every student of Patanjali University is not a ‘job seeker’ but a ‘job creator’.” He added, “Education here is not based on caste or religion, but on our ancient Sanatan principles. The goal of Patanjali University is not merely to produce educated individuals but to create a society that is self-reliant, of strong character, and guided by good (moral) values.”

Patanjali Will Rank Among the World’s Finest Universities: Acharya Balkrishna

During the event, the university’s Vice-Chancellor Acharya Balkrishna said, “The university has received an A+ grade with a 3.48 grade point from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Patanjali University will be brought into the category of the world’s finest universities.”

He further informed that a total of 1,424 students were awarded degrees during the ceremony, including 54 gold medallists and 62 research scholars (PhD).

