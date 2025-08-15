Patanjali Foods Records Strong Growth In First Quarter, Rural Demand Provides Support

Patanjali Foods Limited has announced its financial results for the first quarter (Q1FY26) of the financial year 2025-26. The company reported standalone revenue of Rs 8,899.70 crore, up 24% compared to the same quarter last year. This growth comes at a time when urban demand remained weak and market competition intensified, especially from regional and digital brands.

Key figures and performance:

Revenue from food and other FMCG products stood at Rs 1,660.67 crore.

Home and Personal Care (HPC) earned Rs 639.02 crore.

Total EBITDA stood at Rs 334.17 crore, with HPC contributing more than 36%.

The company’s net profit was Rs 180.39 crore.

Rural India as a Strength

While urban consumers stayed away from premium products due to inflation and government free food schemes, rural demand remained steady. To strengthen its rural reach, the company launched initiatives like the ‘Grameen Distributor Program’ and ‘Grameen Arogya Kendra’.

Falling inflation and the popularity of smaller packs have led urban consumers towards more affordable options. Patanjali capitalised on this trend by launching smaller SKUs and value packs. Efforts such as the ‘Samriddhi Urban Loyalty Program’ have helped increase the brand’s presence in urban stores and boost repeat orders.

Exports and Expansion

During the quarter, the company exported its products to 27 countries, generating Rs 39.34 crore in revenue. Products like ghee, biscuits, juices, and nutraceuticals continued to see strong demand in international markets.

Brands like ‘Dant Kanti’, ‘Kesh Kanti’, and ‘Saundarya’ performed well. Premium variants of Dant Kanti such as ‘Aloe Vera’, ‘Red’, and ‘Medicated Gel’ were well received by consumers.

Changes in Edible Oil

The quarter saw sales worth Rs 6,685.86 crore, with branded oils accounting for 72% of the total. Falling palm oil prices in the international market and a cut in India’s customs duty helped boost demand.

The company expects consumer demand to improve in the coming months due to falling inflation, RBI policies, and a good monsoon. Patanjali Foods has taken several strategic steps to strengthen its brand portfolio and expand its distribution network.

These quarterly results show that Patanjali Foods has maintained stability and achieved growth despite challenges, with rural India’s strength and a consumer-focused approach emerging as the keys to its success.