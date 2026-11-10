Planning To Study MBBS? NMC Issues New Advisory On Medical College Verification And Approval

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NMC cautions against unapproved medical colleges; verify official recognition.

Warning follows Supreme Court directive against unapproved institutions.

Students must verify approvals on NMC's official website.

Use official counselling process; report fraudulent admissions.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has cautioned students and parents against taking admission to medical colleges without first confirming their official recognition and approval. The commission has advised candidates to verify a college's authorisation before submitting admission fees, following reports of institutions offering medical courses without the required regulatory permissions.

According to PTI, the advisory has been issued amid concerns over unauthorised institutions operating without the necessary approvals. The commission has emphasised that students must rely on official records rather than advertisements or claims made by colleges while selecting an institution for medical education.

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Why Has NMC Issued This Advisory?

The latest warning follows a direction from the Supreme Court in the case of Ayesha Jain v. Amity University, Noida and Others. The court instructed regulatory authorities, including the NMC, to create awareness among students and parents about educational institutions operating without proper authorisation.

Read Official Notice Here

The matter gained attention after a suspected fake medical college was reportedly discovered operating from a farmhouse. In response, the commission has highlighted the importance of checking the legitimacy of medical institutions before proceeding with admissions or making financial commitments.

Check Medical College Approval Before MBBS Admission

The NMC has asked students aspiring to pursue MBBS to confirm whether their chosen institution appears on the commission's official website. Candidates must also ensure that the college has received permission to admit students for the specific academic year in which they are seeking admission.

The commission has clarified that permission granted to a medical college for an earlier academic session does not automatically mean that it is authorised to admit students in subsequent years.

Students should carefully verify the following details through the official records of the NMC and the Medical Assessment and Rating Board:

Whether the medical college is officially listed.

Whether it has permission to admit students for the relevant academic year.

The number of seats approved by the regulatory authorities.

The courses and permissions granted to the institution.

NMC Advises Students Against Trusting Unverified College Claims

The commission has urged candidates and their parents not to rely solely on promotional material while evaluating medical colleges. Advertisements, institutional websites, brochures, social media posts and approval letters should not be treated as sufficient proof of recognition.

Instead, students should cross-check every relevant detail through the official NMC website and records maintained by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board.

This verification is particularly important before paying fees or confirming an admission, as claims made by an institution may not necessarily reflect its current approval status.

Follow Official Counselling Process For MBBS Admissions

The NMC has also reminded students to secure MBBS admissions only through the authorised counselling mechanism. Candidates should participate in the counselling process conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) or the respective state counselling authorities.

The commission has specifically warned students and parents against transferring money to unauthorised agents, personal bank accounts or unknown intermediaries in connection with medical college admissions.

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Report Fake Medical Colleges And Fraudulent Admission Offers

Students and parents have been encouraged to bring suspected cases of fraudulent admissions and unauthorised medical institutions to the attention of the concerned authorities.

The NMC has asked them to report instances involving fake medical colleges, forged approval documents, and misleading admission offers.

The commission has also clarified that nursing, pharmacy, Ayurveda, and allied healthcare courses are regulated by separate authorities. Students seeking admission to these programmes should verify the institution's approval with the respective regulatory body before proceeding.

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