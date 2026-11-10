NEET Aspirants, Take Note! West Delhi Plans New Medical College With 150 MBBS Seats

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom GGSGH medical college to offer 150 MBBS, 40 PG seats.

Hospital transforming into 1,322-bed general and maternal complex.

Expansion strengthens healthcare, benefiting ten lakh West Delhi residents.

West Delhi is set to receive an expanded healthcare facility along with new opportunities for medical education, as the Delhi Government plans to establish a medical college at Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital (GGSGH) in Raghubir Nagar.

The proposed institution will have 150 MBBS seats and 40 postgraduate seats. The development will form part of a larger healthcare expansion that aims to transform the existing hospital campus into a 1,322-bed medical complex.

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The planned expansion will include an 850-bed General Hospital and a 472-bed Maternal and Child Hospital. The project is expected to strengthen healthcare services in the region while creating additional opportunities for students pursuing medical education.

The medical college will be developed within GGSGH's existing 13-acre campus, following the guidelines prescribed by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

West Delhi Medical College To Offer 150 MBBS And 40 PG Seats

The proposed medical college at Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital will introduce 150 undergraduate MBBS seats and 40 postgraduate seats.

The initiative is aimed at expanding medical education infrastructure in West Delhi while strengthening the availability of healthcare services.

The institution will come up on the hospital's existing 13-acre campus in Raghubir Nagar. Its development will follow the National Medical Commission's guidelines.

GGSGH Expansion To Create 1,322-Bed Healthcare Complex

Alongside the proposed medical college, the hospital is set for a major infrastructure expansion. The overall plan includes developing a healthcare complex with a total capacity of 1,322 beds.

The expanded facility will have two major components:

- General Hospital: An 850-bed facility.

- Maternal and Child Hospital: A separate facility with 472 beds.

The new General Hospital is being developed across approximately eight acres in Raghubir Nagar. The expanded infrastructure is expected to improve access to specialised treatment, emergency services, and critical medical facilities.

Nearly 10 Lakh West Delhi Residents Expected To Benefit

The healthcare expansion is expected to benefit around 10 lakh residents of West Delhi.

Many people in the region depend on Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital for essential medical services. The proposed development is expected to improve access to healthcare facilities for this population.

With additional hospital capacity and the proposed medical college, the initiative will bring together expanded treatment facilities and opportunities for medical education at the same location.

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What Did Delhi Health Minister Say About The Project?

Health Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh said the government is focused on strengthening medical education and making quality healthcare affordable and accessible to Delhi residents.

He also highlighted that the initiative, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, reflects the government's commitment to expanding healthcare infrastructure and meeting the city's growing medical requirements.

The minister further stated that the proposed medical college and expanded hospital facilities would contribute to developing a stronger and more accessible healthcare system in the coming years.

With 150 proposed MBBS seats, 40 postgraduate seats and a planned 1,322-bed healthcare complex, the GGSGH expansion is expected to strengthen both medical education and healthcare infrastructure in West Delhi.

(With ANI Inputs)

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