School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 19), Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, December 19, 2025, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Start your morning with a quick update on the latest national news, world events, sports highlights, and key developments in the education sector.
If you need to present news headlines during your school assembly today, there’s no need to worry. We’ve put together a helpful list of important national, international, and sports news. These headlines will keep students informed about what’s happening across the country, around the globe, and in the world of sports.
National News
- Islamic State Calls Sydney Bondi Beach Mass Shooting ‘Matter Of Pride’
- Work, Wit And Taste Of Home: Priyanka Gandhi Meets Nitin Gadkari To Pitch Kerala Road Projects
- Rs 60 Crore Fraud Case: Trouble Mounts For Shilpa Shetty As Tax Searches Continue; Lawyer Denies ‘Raid’
- ‘This Pollution Is Delhi’s Own’: Kejriwal Slams BJP, Says No Stubble Burning In Punjab
- Supreme Court Rejects Plea To Enforce WHO Food Safety Norms, Calls It ‘Urbanised Phobia Of The Rich’
- JP Nadda Meets Afghan Health Minister; India Extends Medical Hand To Afghanistan
- 'Transformative Tech Moment': PM Modi Hails Passing Of SHANTI Bill
International News
- Visa Services Hit As Protests Erupt In Bangladesh, India Raises Alarm Over Mission Security
- IND vs SA 5th T20I Preview: India’s Full Win-Loss Record At Narendra Modi Stadium
- Stones Hurled At Indian Mission In Bangladesh As Osman Hadi’s Death Sparks Nationwide Protests
- Indian-Origin Cab Driver Held In California Over Rape Of Unconscious Passenger
- Saudi Arabia Sends Back 56,000 Pakistani Beggars As Pakistan Halts 66,000 Travellers
Business News
- Share Markets Remain Highly Volatile, Sensex Ends Below 84,500, Nifty Nearly Flat
- India’s Car Market Shifts Gears In November As Demand Remains Strong Post Festive Peak
- EPFO Offers One-Time Relief: Employers Can Enrol Missed Employees With Minimal Penalty
- Nissan To Launch 3 New Cars In India By 2027 As It Ramps Up Sales Network
- IndiGo Flight Crisis: Parliament Grills COO Over Mass Cancellations, Flags 'Evasive' Replies
Sports News
- Distraction Is Easy, Discipline Is Rare”: MS Dhoni Shares a Reality Check with Youngsters
- IND vs SA 5th T20I Preview: India’s Full Win-Loss Record At Narendra Modi Stadium
- Gujarat Titans' Big Call On Shubman Gill's Captaincy After IND vs SA T20I Struggles
- UPCA To Issue Ticket Refunds From This Day After IND vs SA 4th T20I Abandoned Due To Fog
- SMAT 2025 Final: Jharkhand vs Haryana Live Streaming Details
Follow Education News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
