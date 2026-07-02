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English NewsEducationParliamentary Panel Recommends Phased NEET-UG Rollout, Urges CBT Readiness

Parliamentary Panel Recommends Phased NEET-UG Rollout, Urges CBT Readiness

A Parliamentary panel has recommended a phased rollout of NEET-UG and urged stronger CBT infrastructure, while praising the secure conduct of the recent re-examination.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
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  • Committee discussed CBT transition, stressing adequate digital infrastructure nationwide.

Members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education on Wednesday suggested that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) be conducted in multiple phases to ease the "logistical burden" of holding the country's largest entrance examination on a single day, according to media reports.

Chairperson Mukil Wasnik and other Committee members appreciated the conduct of the re-examination, describing it as "secure and well-managed".

The suggestion came during a meeting of the committee, where officials from the Ministry of Education and the National Testing Agency (NTA) briefed Members of Parliament on the conduct of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination and the proposed transition to a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format for future editions.

During the discussions, some MPs suggested that NTA adopt examination practices similar to those followed by the UPSE. 

"Members also proposed holding separate entrance examinations for MBBS, AYUSH and Nursing courses so that fewer candidates appear in a single examination. NTA, however, informed the committee that admissions to these courses are all based on NEET scores and, therefore, separate examinations would not be feasible," another source said.

Asked about the feasibility of such a move, NTA officials informed ANI that any decision on conducting NEET in multiple phases would have to be taken by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the nodal ministry for the examination, sources said.

NTA chief Abhishek Singh, Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi and former ISRO chairman K. Radhakrishnan, who heads the steering committee overseeing implementation of NTA reforms, appeared before the panel chaired by Congress MP Mukul Wasnik.

During the meeting, NTA made a detailed presentation on the security arrangements put in place for the June 21 NEET-UG re-examination, including the temporary restriction on Telegram, monitoring of WhatsApp channels, enhanced surveillance and changes in question paper design aimed at preventing leaks and malpractice.

"All members of the Parliamentary Committee and the Chairperson appreciated the way the NEET re-exam was conducted. NTA explained the various steps taken, from the Telegram restriction and monitoring of WhatsApp channels to the manner in which the question paper was designed. The Chairperson also appreciated the efforts made to conduct a secure and foolproof examination," a source said.

The committee also deliberated on the proposed transition to Computer-Based Test for future NEET examinations. According to sources, members stressed that adequate digital infrastructure must be available across the country before such a shift is implemented.

"The committee members said that if NEET is conducted in CBT mode in future, it should be ensured that the required infrastructure is available across the country and all preparations are completed well in advance," a source said.

The NEET-UG 2026 examination, originally held on May 3, was cancelled following allegations of a paper leak. The Centre subsequently ordered a re-examination, which was conducted on June 21 in pen-and-paper mode under enhanced security arrangements while the investigation into the alleged leak continues. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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The committee members and Chairperson appreciated the re-examination, describing it as

Published at : 02 Jul 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Education News NTA CBT NEET UG 2026 NEET UG Re-Test NEET UG Re Exam
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