Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEducationEducation Ministry Under Parliament Review Today: Key Meeting On School, Higher Education Welfare Schemes

Education Ministry Under Parliament Review Today: Key Meeting On School, Higher Education Welfare Schemes

Parliament's PAC will review centrally sponsored welfare schemes today with Education Ministry officials appearing before it.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 10:59 AM (IST)

New Delhi: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament will meet at 11:00 AM on Thursday at Parliament House Annexe to review the implementation of centrally sponsored welfare schemes.

Congress MP KC Venugopal will chair the committee.

The agenda includes a briefing by the Audit, followed by oral evidence from representatives from the Ministry of Education, Department of School Education and Literacy, and Department of Higher Education on the subject "Review of implementation of centrally sponsored welfare schemes".

ALSO READ: School Holiday Today: Schools Closed In Parts of Navi Mumbai And Raigad Amid Heavy Rain, Check Affected Areas

The committee will examine the implementation of centrally sponsored welfare schemes and their effectiveness across various levels.

Meanwhile, the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, or the VB-G RAM G Act, came into effect on July 1, 2026. The centrally sponsored welfare schemes were passed in the Winter Session of Parliament in 2025.

The legislation replaced the 100-day employment guarantee with a 125-day guarantee. However, the Opposition has criticised the legislation for removing Mahatma Gandhi's name from the scheme and bringing in the 60:40 share of funds between the Centre and States.

Under the new framework, every rural household whose adult members volunteer to undertake unskilled manual work shall be entitled to a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment in every financial year. The enhanced guarantee is intended to strengthen livelihood security, improve rural incomes and support sustainable village-level development.

Employment shall be provided to workers against their demand for work within the prescribed timeframe, failing which workers shall remain entitled to unemployment allowance in accordance with the provisions of the Act.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Expected Today? Check Latest Update, Result Time and Official Websites

The Act places strong emphasis on timely and transparent wage payments. Wages shall continue to be transferred directly into workers' bank or post office accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Wages are to be paid on a weekly basis or within fifteen days from the closure of the muster roll, failing which workers shall be entitled to delay compensation in accordance with the provisions of the Act. - write a 120 character summary for this story, with a good news headline and a fully optimised, high-ranking SEO package for the following news story. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Published at : 02 Jul 2026 10:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education Ministry KC Venugopal Parliament News Public Accounts Committee Parliament PAC Meeting Today
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
Education Ministry Under Parliament Review Today: Key Meeting On School, Higher Education Welfare Schemes
Education Ministry Under Parliament Review Today: Key Meeting On School, Higher Education Welfare Schemes
Education
School Holiday Today: Schools Closed In Parts of Navi Mumbai And Raigad Amid Heavy Rain, Check Affected Areas
School Holiday Today: Schools Closed In Parts of Navi Mumbai And Raigad Amid Heavy Rain, Check Affected Areas
Education
Dharmendra Pradhan Meets WB Education Ministers, Reviews NEP 2020 Rollout And Education Reforms
Dharmendra Pradhan Meets WB Education Ministers, Reviews NEP 2020 Rollout And Education Reforms
Education
UP School Chalo Abhiyan 2026: CM Yogi Adityanath Launches Second Phase From Saharanpur
UP School Chalo Abhiyan 2026: CM Yogi Adityanath Launches Second Phase From Saharanpur
Advertisement

Videos

SIT Probe: Special Investigation Team may visit Ayodhya for further investigation.
Mumbai Weather: Heavy rain warning issued amid rising concerns of waterlogging.
Amarnath Yatra: Official pilgrimage begins with first convoy flagged off from Jammu.
Flag-Off: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flags off the first convoy at 4:00 AM.
Pahalgam: First batch of Amarnath pilgrims reaches the Pahalgam base camp.
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget