Pariksha Pe Charcha Registration 2026: Ongoing At innovateindia1.mygov.in, Check How To Apply

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Registrations are currently open for the ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2026. So far, 36,25,728 people have registered for the programme. This includes around 33,24,619 students, 2,64,288 teachers, and 36,821 parents. Online registration and submission of entries are available for all three groups through the official portal. Those interested in taking part in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 (PPC) can register on the official website at innovateindia1.mygov.in.

The Prime Minister’s unique interactive programme with students, teachers, and parents is scheduled to take place in January 2026, although the exact date has not yet been announced. The associated competition provides a platform for students, teachers, and parents to submit their questions for consideration.

In the ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact directly with students, teachers, and parents. During the programme, he will address questions related to exam stress and other concerns faced by students. Selected questions may be taken during the live interaction.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: How to Register

Step 1: Visit the official website at innovateindia1.mygov.in.

Step 2: Log in using your registration details.

Step 3: After logging in, look for the certificate download option.

Step 4: Enter any required information and submit the request.

Step 5: The certificate will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the certificate to your device.

Step 7: Take a printout of the certificate for future use.

Feature your question in PPC 2026:

Participants for Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2026 will be selected through a Multiple-Choice Question (MCQ) competition organised by the government. The MCQ competition will be hosted on the MyGov portal and will remain open until January 11, 2026.

After the entries are reviewed, selected questions or responses may be featured during the live interactive session. All participants will receive a certificate of participation, even if they are not selected to take part in the main event.

PM Modi will answer questions and provide guidance on managing exam pressure and developing efficient study techniques during the event, which is set for January 2026.

