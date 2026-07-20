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English NewsEducationOver 850 Punjab Govt School Students Qualify NEET 2026; Check Full Details

Over 850 Punjab Govt School Students Qualify NEET 2026; Check Full Details

Punjab Education Minister says 882 government school students have qualified NEET UG 2026. Check the latest success story and key highlights.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 04:51 PM (IST)

Chandigarh: Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Sunday said 882 students from government schools in the state have qualified the NEET-UG 2026 examination, describing it as evidence of the impact of the state government's education reforms.

Congratulating the candidates, Bains said the achievement reflected the commitment of teachers and the government's focus on strengthening public education.

"Once again, students from our government schools have proven that quality education and hard work go hand in hand. This year, 882 of our students have qualified NEET, reflecting the sustained impact of 'Sikhya Kranti' and the dedication of our teachers," he said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Re-NEET 2026: NTA Warns Most OMR Complaints Involve Fake AI-Generated OMR Sheets And Scorecards

According to the minister, the number of successful candidates from government schools has shown a steady rise over the past three years.

He said 437 students qualified NEET in 2024, the number increased to 847 in 2025, and reached 882 in 2026, marking a more than 100 per cent increase over two years.

Bains said the performance came despite disruption to this year's examination cycle after the original NEET-UG examination was cancelled due to a paper leak and a nationwide re-examination was conducted.

Reaffirming the Bhagwant Mann government's commitment to public education, the minister said education remained the most effective means of transforming lives and overcoming poverty.

Highlighting an individual success story, Bains said Prateek Kumar, a student of the School of Eminence at Sekhewal in Ludhiana, secured 594 marks out of 720 in NEET-UG 2026.

Prateek, whose father is a private school teacher earning Rs 16,000 per month, prepared for the examination through free online coaching and mock tests under the Punjab School Education Department's PACE programme for government school students, the statement said.

The student aspires to become an oncologist and serve cancer patients, it added.

Quoting Prateek's father, the statement said the government's free coaching and mock tests had played an important role in his son's success.

ALSO READ: NEET UG Result 2026: Top 10 States With The Highest Number Of Qualified Candidates; Check The Full List

The minister also claimed that Punjab had emerged as the country's top-performing state in school education in the NITI Aayog Education Quality Report 2026 and said the government would continue to provide mentorship and competitive exam preparation to students studying in government schools. 

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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 04:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Education News Harjot Singh Bains NEET UG 2026
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